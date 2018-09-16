VALPARAISO — A man riding his bicycle was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday in Valparaiso.
William Sattler, 71, of Valparaiso, was riding his bicycle eastbound on West Lincolnway just east of Clifford Road when a 2008 pickup truck, also traveling eastbound on West Lincolnway, hit Sattler, according to Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris. Sattler was thrown off the bike and landed on the south side of the road.
The Porter County coroner's office was dispatched about 11:10 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Lincolnway where Sattler was pronounced dead due to blunt force injuries from the collision, officials said.
