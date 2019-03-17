A Valparaiso veteran missing in action during the Vietnam War is being honored in a Bricks of Honor Ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis.
Major James Maurice McGarvey, who was from Valparaiso and reported missing in action in 1967, will have a brick placed in his memory in a walkway, funded in part by the William Henry Harrison DAR Chapter from Valparaiso. McGarvey was the son of James J. and Mary Katharine McGarvey.
The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. March 29, organized by the Indianapolis-based Caroline Scott Harrison Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, who began the project last year to honor the 51 Hoosiers still missing in action from the Vietnam War.
Keynote speakers during the event will be retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Peter Lautzenheiser, Joy Brinduse, National League of Family Members and siblings of Army Specialist Michael Lautzenheiser, who is listed as missing in action.
A reception will follow in the Indiana War Memorial, Shoup Hall, hosted by the Caroline Scott Harrison chapter members. A rain date has been set for April 1.
On April 17, 1967, Major James M. McGarvey, pilot, and Capt. James E. Carlton, Jr., systems operator, were assigned a mission against a well defended target located approximately twenty miles southeast of Vinh, Nghe An Province, North Vietnam. At 11:12 p.m., during McGarvey's attack run, the aircraft trailing McGarvey's by approximately eight miles reported seeing a brilliant orange flash mushrooming from the area of the lead aircraft, after which no radio contact could be established with the aircraft. Search and rescue operations were initiated and lasted until April 26, 1967, with negative results. Both McGarvey and Carlton were declared Missing in Action.