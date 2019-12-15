VALPARAISO — A female bicyclist was taken to a trauma center Sunday afternoon after crashing on a jump at a mountain bike course adjacent to the Creekside Golf Course and Training Center, according to a fire department official.
Another bicyclist injured on the same jump about a month ago had to be flown out because of the severity of injuries, said Valparaiso Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Robert Schulte.
The unidentified female had made one successful pass Sunday over the jump on the course's most difficult trail and was attempting it a second time when she crashed, Schulte said. Firefighters were called out at 3:15 p.m.
Details of her injury were not available, but an emergency helicopter was initially placed on standby, he said. The department used an all-terrain vehicle to reach the patient and transport her to an ambulance that took her to the trauma center at Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Crown Point.
Her condition is unknown, but Schulte said she was conscious.
The "mountain bike facility/multi-use trails" is operated by the Valparaiso Park Department off Clifford Road, according to the site's Facebook page.
"We feel that the trail system will be a great asset to the Valparaiso community promoting friendships and a healthy lifestyle," according to the description.