Members of the Valparaiso Police force present the flags Friday during the Memorial Day observance at Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. Names of fallen soldiers were recited at the end of the observance.
Mayor Jon Costas of Valparaiso waits to approach the podium Friday during a Memorial Day observance at Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. Costas helped lay a wreath at the Service Memorial and he ended the observance with a prayer.
People bow their head during Mayor Jon Costa’s prayer Friday during a Memorial Day observance at Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. The names of Valparaiso area veterans who died in the line of duty were recited from the Service Memorial in the park.
Rick Staresina stands next to the Service Memorial on Friday during a Memorial Day observance at Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. Staresina took turns with Doug Pierce and Jim Spanopoulos reading the names of Valparaiso area veterans who died in the line of duty.
John Seibert, director of parks and recreation, leads the Memorial Day observance Friday at Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. The event was organized to honor those who have died in the military and public safety.
Phil Rochon, Valparaiso Police Department officer, gives reflections on Memorial Day and soldiers whose lives were lost in the line of duty during a Memorial Day observance Friday at Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. Rochon is also a US Army Reserves and National Guard veteran.
A member of the Valparaiso Police force salutes the American flag Friday during a Memorial Day observance at Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. A wreath was laid at the Service Memorial near the end of the observance.
A Valparaiso Fire Department fire truck displays the American flag over the entrance of Foundation Meadows Park on Friday during a Memorial Day observance in Valparaiso. Reflections and recitations of people killed in the line of duty were given throughout the observance.
A woman holds a small American flag in her lap Friday during a Memorial Day observance in Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. A wreath was laid at the Service Memorial, which honors Valparaiso area veterans who died in the line of duty.
Mayor Jon Costas of Valparaiso helps lay a wreath at the Service Memorial on Friday during a Memorial Day observance at Foundation Meadows Park in Valparaiso. Costas ended the service with a prayer.
VALPARAISO — Veteran Phil Rochon, a Valparaiso police officer and director of information technology, stood before the Service Memorial at Foundation Meadows Park Friday and gave his reflections on Memorial Day observances to the crowd.
He said for him, it's a day "to remember the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice."
"Our nation's heroes gave up their three-day weekends, their cookouts and their cold ones in exchange for securing the freedoms that we all enjoy today," Rochon said.
The morning service started with opening remarks by Valparaiso Director of Parks and Recreation John Seibert. He acknowledged the city as the first to have a service in the Region this weekend.
"This is the beginning of summer, but we also try to have this as the beginning of a remembrance of those who have sacrificed and given us the freedoms to have," Seibert said.
The memorial in the park was built in 2003. Each of the three smaller stone markers bear the titles: "charity," "hope" and "friendship."
"This is a place to recognize, thank and encourage acts of selflessness," Seibert said.
The most prominent marker stands for "duty and sacrifice" and for "those who literally give their lives today or willing to put their lives on line for us," Seibert said.
The largest marker bears the names of residents from in and around Valparaiso who died in active service from World War I to current wars in Afghanistan.
The men responsible for the memorial in the park — Doug Pierce, Jim Spanopoulos and Rick Staresina — read off the names on the marker.
"It's an honor being here, just mentioning the veterans that have passed," Spanopoulos said before reciting names.
Veterans, as well as family members of veterans, and active duty personnel were recognized during the service. Seibert also gave thanks to the public safety officers at the service and to those working this weekend.
More events hosted by local American Legions and other towns in the Region will occur over the weekend. In Valparaiso on Monday, the Porter County Historical Museum will host the ninth Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment reenactment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mayor Jon Costas and Rochon placed a wreath in front of the Duty and Sacrifice Monument near the end of the service before taps played.
"We are free," Rochon said, "and that is a hero's gift to us all."
