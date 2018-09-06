VALPARAISO — Traveling through the city Saturday may be a little difficult.
The Valparaiso Police Department issued a traffic alert for Saturday due to the Popcorn Festival downtown.
Many roadways throughout the city will have heavier than normal traffic and many roadways will be closed for the Popcorn Panic Run and Popcorn Parade, according to a press release from the department.
Downtown roadways will begin closing Friday evening. Starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Lincolnway from downtown west to Campbell Street, then north on Campbell to Glendale Boulevard will be completely closed to traffic for the Popcorn Panic race/walk. Roadways will re-open after the race concludes and then close again just prior to the parade at 10 a.m.
The parade route includes Calumet Avenue from Evans Avenue south on Morgan Boulevard to Lincolnway, then west to Campbell and north to Park Avenue.
Bicycles and skateboards are not permitted in the downtown during the festival. Individuals with these items could be asked to leave the festival by police. All dogs must be on a leash and individuals are strongly encouraged not to bring dogs to the festival. If a dog becomes a safety issue the owner and canine may be asked to leave the festival.