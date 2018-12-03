VALPARAISO — Two Valparaiso police officers were recently promoted to patrol sergeant.
Mark LaMotte is a six-year veteran of the department, spending his career in patrol. He is a graduate of Indiana University, Kelley School of Business, with a bachelor of science degree. LaMotte is also a department field training officer and firearms instructor.
Keith Perez, a nine-year veteran of the department, has spent a portion of his career in the investigations division and in patrol. He is a graduate of Indiana University, School of Public and Environmental Affairs, with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. Perez is also a field training officer, firearms instructor and part of the recruitment team.