VALPARAISO — Police are looking for a silver pick-up truck that was involved in an accident early Sunday morning. The driver of the truck fled the scene.
According to an accident report, traffic was stopped for a train on southbound Calumet Avenue near Bush Street about 1:45 a.m. when the pick-up truck struck the rear of a stopped red 2016 Subaru Impreza driven by a Valparaiso man. The Impreza was pushed into a gray 2007 Honda Civic.
According to witnesses, the driver of the pick-up truck driver then put the vehicle in reverse and fled the scene north on Calumet Avenue.
There were no injuries, but both the Impreza and Civic received significant damage.
Police are asking if anyone has any information on the accident or the silver/gray pick-up truck to contact them at 219-462-2135. The truck will likely have front end damage and red paint transfer.