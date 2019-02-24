A Valparaiso police officer reportedly shot a dog during a burglary investigation Sunday.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Center Street reported a burglary, according to a news release. The suspected burglar was believed to still be inside when the resident arrived home, but a check only found locations in the home forced open or unsecured.
After police arrived to get more information, a loose canine "aggressively approached the first responding officer," the news release stated. The officer started backing away, but the canine charged toward him. Fearing for his safety, the officer shot the canine.
The owner transported the dog for medical treatment. The dog's condition is unknown.
Investigation into the incident as well as the burglary are ongoing.
"The Valparaiso Police Department recognizes the unfortunate nature of this incident and sympathizes with the officers involved and the owners of the canine," the department said in the release.
