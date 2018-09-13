VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police Department is accepting applications for individuals seeking a career in law enforcement.
The department will be testing individuals from these applications and from applications on file.
Full application packets are available at the Valparaiso Police Department, 355 S. Washington St. A complete application packet can also be downloaded from the department’s website at valparaisopolice.org and returned to the department by mail.
The minimum requirements needed to apply are: must be 21 years of age or older; hold a high school degree or GED; be a U.S. citizen; posses a valid driver’s license and have no prior felony arrests.
For more information about the position including a job description, log onto valparaisopolice.org and click on employment opportunities.
All applications must be completed and returned to the department by Friday Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. to be considered for the upcoming testing process. Please no telephone inquiries.