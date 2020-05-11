Valparaiso restaurants reopening after COVID-19 shutdown

VALPARAISO — Chris Pavlou said he was nervous Monday morning as he prepared to reopen Radius restaurant, nearly two months after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down it and other eateries across the Region.
"I just want to make sure everything is done right," he said as owner and operator of the business.
In addition to complying with a state-enforced cap of 50% customer capacity at first and no seating at the bar, Pavlou said diners will find hand sanitizers when they walk through the door and will be provided with disposable menus and drinking cups. The standard silverware and linens are being used.
"All employees will be wearing masks," he said, adding that it is unclear whether they are required by law. "We're just going to wear them to make customers feel safe."
By late afternoon, Pavlou said business was brisk and the restaurant was fully booked for the evening.
"It's getting busier," he said.
Monday marked the day when restaurants in most counties across the state were allowed to begin slowly reopening if they choose. Eateries in Lake and Marion counties, which have had a larger number of COVID-19 cases, can begin reopening May 18.
Steve Buck, owner of Lincoln Flats, also in downtown Valparaiso, said he is prepared to reopen Tuesday afternoon. The restaurant is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays.
"I'm excited, but I'm hesitant," he said.
The restaurant is taking plenty of precautions, including taking the temperatures of employees as they arrive.
"I want people to feel safe," Buck said.
Much of that preparation work has been overseen by the restaurant's head chef, Aaron Kujawa, who said employees have been busy sanitizing the entire interior of the building and adding hand sanitation stations, and arm and foot pulls on interior doors.
Tables are spaced 6 feet apart, disposable menus will be used, employees will be wearing masks and gloves, and restrooms will be sanitized every hour, he said.
"We are taking every precaution and then some," Kujawa said. "It's not the same world it was two months ago."
Not every restaurant eligible to open is doing so.
Third Coast Spice Cafe and Lemon Tree Mediterranean Grill, both in Chesterton, are continuing curbside food pickup service, but are not yet reopening their dining rooms, according to co-owner Lisa Wodrich.
"I really feel it's the right decision for us," she said.
"Due to the number of staff that we need to effectively operate Third Coast Spice Café on our busy days and the tight quarters that we operate within, we have decided that it would be safest for our beloved team and dear customers if we temporarily continue with our curbside only service," the restaurant posted to favorable responses on social media.
Both sites are offering outside seating when the weather cooperates, she said. This will be carried out as an extension of the curbside service.
"You will be able to place your orders at an outdoor hostess stand or phone them in and eat your food at our tables outside," according to the restaurant. "Tables will be spaced far apart and staff will be wearing appropriate protective gear."
"We are going to ease into our new normal and find the safest ways to operate," according the restaurant's post.
Employees at both Radius and Lincoln Flats are reportedly eager to get back to serving food and drinks, and Pavlou said he already has reservations for diners.
"People want to come out," he said.
But Pavlou said he understands those who are not yet ready to eat inside a restaurant and is prepared to continue offering the curbside pickup service.
"Let the people choose what they want to do," he said.
