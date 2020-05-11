Valparaiso restaurants reopening after COVID-19 shutdown

"I'm excited, but I'm hesitant," he said.

The restaurant is taking plenty of precautions, including taking the temperatures of employees as they arrive.

"I want people to feel safe," Buck said.

Much of that preparation work has been overseen by the restaurant's head chef, Aaron Kujawa, who said employees have been busy sanitizing the entire interior of the building and adding hand sanitation stations, and arm and foot pulls on interior doors.

Tables are spaced 6 feet apart, disposable menus will be used, employees will be wearing masks and gloves, and restrooms will be sanitized every hour, he said.

"We are taking every precaution and then some," Kujawa said. "It's not the same world it was two months ago."

Not every restaurant eligible to open is doing so.

Third Coast Spice Cafe and Lemon Tree Mediterranean Grill, both in Chesterton, are continuing curbside food pickup service, but are not yet reopening their dining rooms, according to co-owner Lisa Wodrich.

"I really feel it's the right decision for us," she said.