VALPARAISO — Jerritt Covington hopes to bring home gold medals when he attends the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi later this month.
The 19-year-old Valparaiso resident is the only swimmer representing Indiana in the games.
"I've been swimming since middle school and was on the Valparaiso High School swim team," said Covington, son of Donny and Meredith Covington.
Coached by Lorrie Woycik and Peter DeWitt, his specialty is freestyle and the butterfly.
"I am excited about going," Covington. "We will be there for about two weeks."
Though Covington is flying there with the team from Indiana, his dad, Donny, will be meeting him there a few days later.
"I want to support my son," Donny said. "I feel so honored that he was chosen and I want to go there and support him. I have seen him grow from not knowing how to swim and now he's the anchor on the team."
Covington was asked to be part of the World Games after his performances in the National competitions. Dewitt recommended Covington after he was the top swimmer at the games.
"I have always like swimming," Covington said. " I remember swimming at the YMCA when I was little."
"These games are awesome," said Woycik, who has been to the World Games. "Everyone cheers for the athletes. They are the stars and they will be very busy with so many activities. The opening ceremonies are amazing."
"I am really excited about swimming the butterfly," Covington said. "And I do want a medal. I am very competitive."
Dewitt and Woycik are very proud of Covington's accomplishments.
"You have to push him and stress to him that he has to practice every day to be great," DeWitt said. "He has broken records."
Woycik added that he is a winner because of his attitude.
"His attitude is great," Woycik said. "He is respectful of others."
Woycik and DeWitt have been asking for donations for Covington's Olympic trip, which is about $5,000. To donate, visit firstgiving.com and look under Jerritt Covington.