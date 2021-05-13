Valparaiso’s newest park is now open

VALPARAISO — Library Rotary Garden, the city’s newest park, was popular even before it opened to the public.

The park, which occupies a quarter of a city block at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Michigan Avenue, once housed a drive-thru for Chase Bank. At the end of Chase’s tenure there, it was used only for an ATM to dispense money.

Now the site is collecting money. So far, more than $190,000 in private donations have poured into the park.

“There’s a plaque next to everything,” Porter County Public Library System board member Stu Summers said. Summers was board president for much of the time the park was under development.

If the park looks delightful now, part of the credit should go to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), which provided a $500,000 grant to develop the site. Summers said the initial plan was to borrow enough to raze the building, but OCRA officials invited the library board to think bigger and to apply for up to $500,000.

That inspired the library board to ask Shive Hattery, the firm that designed Valparaiso’s popular Central Park a few blocks away, to come up with a plan without first getting a budget. “I want you to be creative, innovative and vibrant,” Summers said.