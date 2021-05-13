Valparaiso’s newest park is now open

VALPARAISO — Library Rotary Garden, the city’s newest park, was popular even before it opened to the public.
The park, which occupies a quarter of a city block at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Michigan Avenue, once housed a drive-thru for Chase Bank. At the end of Chase’s tenure there, it was used only for an ATM to dispense money.
Now the site is collecting money. So far, more than $190,000 in private donations have poured into the park.
“There’s a plaque next to everything,” Porter County Public Library System board member Stu Summers said. Summers was board president for much of the time the park was under development.
If the park looks delightful now, part of the credit should go to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), which provided a $500,000 grant to develop the site. Summers said the initial plan was to borrow enough to raze the building, but OCRA officials invited the library board to think bigger and to apply for up to $500,000.
That inspired the library board to ask Shive Hattery, the firm that designed Valparaiso’s popular Central Park a few blocks away, to come up with a plan without first getting a budget. “I want you to be creative, innovative and vibrant,” Summers said.
The result was an $850,000 design that became the Library Rotary Garden. The Valparaiso Rotary Club purchased naming rights for the park by donating $110,000 to the project. Other private donors chipped in, too, and the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission became a significant donor.
“People are still wanting to donate, too,” library Director Jesse Butz said.
During a phone call with OCRA, trying to explain the need to seek a change order to increase the cost of the project without affecting OCRA’s contribution, Butz got an email about a local family that wanted to contribute $30,000 to the project. The elder members of the family wanted to show younger ones the importance of giving back to the community.
Butz is excited about the programming opportunities offered at Rotary Library Garden.
“We want this space to be used throughout the day,” he said. It offers the same free, robust Wi-Fi signal available inside the library building across the street.
The park is designed with children in mind, although adults will enjoy it, too.
Library Rotary Garden offers a stage that faces two directions — toward the grass and toward a hard surface chairs can sit on. The audio system can project in either direction.
There’s a “fog walk” sponsored by the Porter County Community Foundation that sprays a fine mist for children to walk through.
The path that meanders through the park has storybook signage to encourage readers to exercise. Features like log furniture, steel furniture, stone benches and a dunescape on the food truck entrance gates pay homage to the county’s natural areas. Even the grassy area has rolling hills for kids to run and roll on.
“They tried to make it a whimsical feel,” Butz said.
Valparaiso city arborist Matthew McBain has a log from a 165-year-old tree that will be added to the park later. It’s headed downstate for markers to be added that indicate which ring would have been added for significant dates in history, like President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.
Summers, who was Valparaiso’s redevelopment director for years, noted how Don Quixote and Papa John’s restaurants have spiffed up their rear walls since development of the garden began. That’s how redevelopment works, with private investment following public investment, he noted.
From his office window, Butz can look down and see brides and promgoers pose for portraits in front of the white painted brick walls across the street. They’re now also lying down by the library garden’s dunescape gates for additional portraits.
The garden will be open during library hours, Butz said. It can also be rented for $400 for weddings and other private events. The price, which includes tables and chairs, was intentionally set low to accommodate people who might not otherwise be able to afford a venue for their event.