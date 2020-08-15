Valparaiso teen earns Eagle Scout rank

VALPARAISO — Robert (Bobby) D. Emery was awarded his Eagle badge and 5 Palms in recent ceremonies at the Shorewood Forest Clubhouse.
Eagle is the highest rank able to be earned in Boy Scouts. For 2019, Emery was one of only 894 Hoosiers to earn the coveted award.
Emery’s scouting career began when he first joined Cub Scout Pack 992 in Union Township in 2009 at the age of 7.
After earning the Arrow of Light and Super Achiever Award for earning every Cub Scout and Webelo award possible, Emery crossed over to Boy Scouts and joined Troop 904 chartered from the United Methodist Church in Valparaiso in March of 2013.
That was while he was in fifth grade. There he accomplished many things – 4 Mile Swim awards, 46 Merit Badges including citizenship, lifesaving, shotgun shooting, and small boat sailing.
He completed National Youth Leadership Training, earned certifications from American Red Cross for first aid CPR / AED and Wilderness First Aid, FEMA Emergency Management for Search and Rescue, and Weather Spotting, and is a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow, the service-oriented Honor Society of Scouting.
His Eagle service project included organizing and leading a group of scouts, friends, and community members in the planting and caring of several trees along his former elementary school’s property line to create an environmentally friendly barrier.
Emery’s most memorable scouting adventures included being the youngest scout in his troop to earn the mile swim award, earning the Wilderness Survival merit badge which required the scout to build and sleep in a shelter they assembled themselves on his first campout when he was a Boy Scout, kayaking and rafting on the New River in West Virginia, and weeklong backpacking trip in the rugged mountains of New Mexico at Philmont.
Emery graduated Summa Cum Laude from Wheeler High School where he was a varsity member of the semi-state qualifying Cross Country team and captain of the Greater South Shore Conference Champion Swim team where he anchored the 400 Freestyle relay team that broke the school record three years in a row.
He'll attend Purdue University’s Honors College in West Lafayette this fall as a Presidential and Goss Scholar to study engineering.
