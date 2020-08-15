Valparaiso teen earns Eagle Scout rank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Robert (Bobby) D. Emery was awarded his Eagle badge and 5 Palms in recent ceremonies at the Shorewood Forest Clubhouse.

Eagle is the highest rank able to be earned in Boy Scouts. For 2019, Emery was one of only 894 Hoosiers to earn the coveted award.

Emery’s scouting career began when he first joined Cub Scout Pack 992 in Union Township in 2009 at the age of 7.

After earning the Arrow of Light and Super Achiever Award for earning every Cub Scout and Webelo award possible, Emery crossed over to Boy Scouts and joined Troop 904 chartered from the United Methodist Church in Valparaiso in March of 2013.

That was while he was in fifth grade. There he accomplished many things – 4 Mile Swim awards, 46 Merit Badges including citizenship, lifesaving, shotgun shooting, and small boat sailing.

He completed National Youth Leadership Training, earned certifications from American Red Cross for first aid CPR / AED and Wilderness First Aid, FEMA Emergency Management for Search and Rescue, and Weather Spotting, and is a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow, the service-oriented Honor Society of Scouting.