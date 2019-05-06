VALPARAISO — More than 30 years ago, members of the Tri Kappa service sorority celebrated the community with a tea.
Members baked their own goods to bring and share at the event.
Then, said present members Kaye Frataccia and Laura Bryan, member Julie Anderson, who died in 2006, came up with an idea. Anderson's idea evolved into the Taste of Valparaiso, which now gathers over 1,000 people each May to taste wares from more than 30 eateries.
It is also the primary fundraiser for the 117-member group, which provides some $20,000 in scholarships for Valparaiso High School and Porter County Career Center students and another $20,000 in grants to other non-profit entities in the community. Frataccia said 100 % of the profits are given back to the community.
This year's event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 23 at the newly refurbished Porter County Expo Center.
Bryan, who chairs the event with Frataccia and Lisa Kusbel, said the first year, the members set out to sell tickets and hoped it worked. The event, initially held at Butterfield Pavilion at Fairgrounds Park, took off and continued to grow year after year, they said.
The event will feature more than 30 restaurants, providing samples of their food and drinks. Sampling is included in the price of admission. A cash bar will also be available.
The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. This year the auction will have a twist, said Bryan, as it will include an electronic remote auction.
In addition to event-goers bidding on the items, people can, from their homes or elsewhere, follow the auction as it is live streamed and electronically submit bids in real time. Items auctioned have been donated by community businesses or individuals.
Entertainment will be provided by members of the Valparaiso High School Orchestra with a performance by Mayor Jon Costas.
Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Designer Desserts, Radius, Tudor Carpet One and Town & Country or from any Tri Kappa member. For more information, visit their website at trikappavalpo.org