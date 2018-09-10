VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University was named No. 1 Best Value in the Midwest in U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings.
The university was named No. 5 in the Midwest for Best Regional Universities and No. 5 Best Undergraduate Teaching University.
The 2019 edition of the report was released Monday.
“These rankings are a testament to the hard work and perseverance of our students, faculty and staff and to Valpo’s steadfast commitment to deliver quality, affordable education to young women and men who are called to seek truth, serve generously and cultivate hope,” VU President Mark Heckler said in a prepared statment.
Purdue University Northwest ranked 35th nationally for Best Engineering Programs, among engineering schools whose highest degree is a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
VU has been on the list for three decades.
VU was also named No. 4 for Best College for Veterans in the Midwest.
VU’s College of Engineering was listed as No. 18 best undergraduate engineering program in the country.
The College of Business is included as one of the Best Business Programs in the nation.
Recently, the university announced the launch of programs in environmental engineering and supply chain and logistics management, both of which are now accepting applications for fall 2019.
In November, the university notified students, faculty and staff that the law school was no longer financially sustainable and that admissions would not be accepted for this academic year while the university decides the law school’s fate.