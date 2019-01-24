VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University will host the 66th annual Northwestern Indiana Science and Engineering Fair on Feb. 23 in the Harre Union Ballroom.
Students in grades 6–12 from schools in Porter, Lake, LaPorte, Starke, Jasper, Pulaski and Newton counties will participate and compete for many prestigious awards and more than $5,000 in cash prizes, including scholarships to the University.
The top winners from both the senior and junior divisions will go on to compete at the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair on March 30 at The Center in Indianapolis. The top senior division winners will also have a chance to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix, Arizona, in May.
The science fair begins with judging from 10 a.m. to noon in the Harre Union Ballroom. Volunteers are needed to serve as judges from 8 a.m. to noon, and interested parties only need experience or interest in any STEM field to participate. Those interested in volunteering should complete the online registration form for judges at valpo.edu/nwisef. Deadline for registration is Feb. 2.
The exhibit hall will be open to the public for viewing after noon with an awards ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. in the Union Ballroom. Special campus tours will be offered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with a focus on the science and engineering buildings along with various demonstrations by Valpo students.
For complete information on the fair, visit valpo.edu/nwisef or contact the fair director, Robert Clark, Ph.D., at robert.clark@valp.edu.