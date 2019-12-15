VALPARAISO — Zoe Rea was one of just three students receiving a degree on Sunday from the Valparaiso University Law School, which is slated to close next year.
Rea was also receiving her Master of Business Administration degree and is the mother of a 15-year-old son.
"It was a lot," she said, just a few minutes before helping to lead the procession of graduating students up the center aisle at the university's Chapel of the Resurrection.
"It's finished now, so I can relax and sleep," she said.
Rea was later recognized during the ceremony for her accomplishments by Valparaiso University President Mark Heckler.
"You've lost a lot of sleep," Heckler told all the graduating students, complimenting them on their accomplishments both in and outside the classrooms.
"Today is your day, you earned it," he said.
Heckler also took time to recognize the parents, spouses, friends and children of the graduating students.
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas was presented with an honorary doctor degree in public service.
Costas went on to address those gathered, lauding the university for the impact it has had on him and on the wider city.
"It is a key milestone in your life adventure," he said of the graduation ceremony.
He told the students as they leave the security of classroom for the unknown road ahead to keep in mind the second most important value behind love, which he identified as humility. Humility, he said, is "power under restraint and used for noble purposes."
"This is no easy task," Costas said. "We all have unruly egos. Humility can domesticate this monster."
Humble leaders are honest with themselves and others about who they really are, he said. They also recognize the value of a team, are quick to empower others, are excellent listeners, and accept criticism while deflecting praise.
Costas told the graduates their leadership opportunities will expand both at home and professionally.
"Your caliber of leadership will impact many others," he said. "God speed as you celebrate this milestone."