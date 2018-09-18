SOUTH HAVEN — A Valparaiso woman suffered a possible broken leg in a two-car crash here Tuesday morning.
Porter County Sheriff's department chief deputy Jeff Biggs said the crash happened at Ind. 149 and County Road 700 North.
A 17-year-old woman from Valparaiso turned in front of a 28-year-old Valparaiso woman. The 28-year-old sustained a possible broken leg. She was the only one injured.
A medical helicopter was called, but could not respond due to the weather, said Biggs.
