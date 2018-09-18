Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ambulance stock
Buy Now
The Times

SOUTH HAVEN — A Valparaiso woman suffered a possible broken leg in a two-car crash here Tuesday morning.

Porter County Sheriff's department chief deputy Jeff Biggs said the crash happened at Ind. 149 and County Road 700 North.

A 17-year-old woman from Valparaiso turned in front of a 28-year-old Valparaiso woman. The 28-year-old sustained a possible broken leg. She was the only one injured.

A medical helicopter was called, but could not respond due to the weather, said Biggs.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Porter County Reporter

Joyce has been a reporter for nearly years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.