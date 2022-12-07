Valparaiso Woman's Association to host inaugural Christmas open house, benefit

VALPARAISO — About 125 years ago, members of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Reading Circle met in their living rooms to converse about literature and review writing.

The tradition continues under the name Valparaiso Woman's Association. Each month, nearly 40 members of all ages gather to plan social events, philanthropy programs, help raise money for restoration, and provide hospitality to tenants in need.

The VWA will be hosting its first Christmas Open House and Capital Campaign Kick-Off from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at its historical home, 102 Washington St. The $25 event is for ages 21 and older to enjoy live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.

"I am most looking forward to having people who've never seen the house, see it for the first time," treasurer Jane Schreiner said. "I hope that many people will come to the event, be supportive of the organization and have a good time."

The house was listed on the National Historical Register in 1984 and is known for its distinctive red clay tile roof. Members are hoping to raise enough money to repair the steps leading up to the north and south entrances, and to modify bathrooms on the second and third floors.

"This is the first time we've done anything like this, so we're stepping out there and hoping for the best," said Schreiner, who's been a member for five years.

The house has eight sleeping rooms and one apartment, which is rented to single women in need who've been referred by several social service agencies. Schreiner said she was moved to join VWA after learning about its mission to help women get back on their feet.

"We have an opportunity to share with people who may not have any idea what we do, and they might want to become involved too," she said. "The people who are involved really bring joy. What may be appealing is that we offer eight women places who may not have places to stay."

To learn more about the group or to purchase tickets for the open house, visit valpowa.org.