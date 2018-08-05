Valparaiso YMCA installs 'Togetherhood' libraries at two city parks

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Family YMCA Togetherhood volunteers stocked Togetherhood libraries recently at Will and Butterfly Meadows Parks.
A third location is being installed at Sunset Hill Park.
The Togetherhood libraries are free-standing structures that house books free for sharing. The libraries contain a general collection of adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction books.
Families are encouraged to take a book, leave a book or read a book and return it, according to a press release from the YMCA.
"Our Togetherhood libraries don’t just belong to us, it belongs to the whole city,” said Crystal Olympidis, Togetherhood committee chair. "It’s our hope that these libraries will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a lot more books to our community."
Togetherhood libraries were built by Andy Anderson, Dave Grote and Spiro Olympidis.
Along with the YMCA, Togetherhood libraries were made possible through private donations, the Valparaiso Park Department and Fit City. Families came together to decorate each of the libraries with thumb-print designs and markers.
"These, and other projects, are making a difference in our community," said Jodi Jackson, event and volunteer coordinator at the YMCA.
Togetherhood is a YMCA, member-led, volunteer service program, providing support for people from all backgrounds, addressing needs in the community, cultural engagement and other special projects. For more information, contact Jackson at jjackson@valpoymca.org.