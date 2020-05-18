Valparaiso YMCA sets reopening, safety guidelines

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Family YMCA is reopening May 26 with precautions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Please be assured that your safety is our number one priority," a statement released by the YMCA said. "We have put careful thought and planning into our reopening."
All staff will be screened before returning to work and will be required to wear protective face masks, according to the YMCA.
While members are not required to wear masks, they are encouraged to use them when not actively engaged in exercise and when entering/exiting the building. They are also called on to stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Members are asked not to visit when they are sick and to bring a reusable water bottle, according to the YMCA. Water fountains are turned off in accordance with state guidelines. Members are further encouraged to bring in as few items as possible and sanitize lockers before and after each use.
Some of the facility and equipment has been reorganized or closed to promote social distancing, and members are required to sanitize equipment after use, according to the YMCA.
It is recommended that members wishing to use child watch or lap swim reserve space ahead of time. Space is limited and will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To learn more, visit valpoymca.org/reopening-together online.
Meat locker
051720-blm-loc-2grocer
051720-blm-loc-2locker
051720-blm-loc-9locker
051720-blm-loc-8locker
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-002
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-003
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-005
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-007
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-010
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-001
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-003
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-004
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-005
05172020-blm-loc-1meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-1meattitus
05172020-blm-loc-2meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-2meattitus
Virus Outbreak Slaughterhouse Cities
Cobb_Seth 1 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 2 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 4 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 7 05.13.20.JPG
Ray_Eric-051420-1.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-5.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-2.jpg
Rogan_GreenBay_4.jpg
slone_chris-051420-1.jpg
slone_chris-051420-2.jpg
US-NEWS-TRUMP-ORDER-KEEPS-MEATPACKING-PLANTS-3-TB.jpg
Gallery
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.