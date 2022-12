1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Porter County; roads closed for next few hours, fire department says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A fatal multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes on U.S. Highway 6 between State Road 149 and County Road North 200 West in Valparaiso, officials said Friday evening.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and one fatality was confirmed upon emergency personnel's arrival at the scene, according to Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Benjamin McFalls.

First responders were dispatched to an area near the 200 block of Highway 6 around 5:20 p.m., Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Matthew Wineland. A Portage Fire Department ambulance was passing by the location and stopped to help on scene before requesting additional units.

An individual was trapped in a pickup truck, and first responders had to lift up the dashboard to extricate the person from the vehicle, Wineland said. One vehicle was pushed off the roadway and rested on the south side of Highway 6 into a ditch.

Other vehicles involved were a midsize SUV and a 4-door passenger vehicle. All sustained heavy damage, Wineland said.

A one-mile stretch of the road will remain closed while law enforcement conducts a traffic reconstruction, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department. The road will remain closed for three hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Come back to nwi.com for updates.