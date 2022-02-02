160-lot subdivision moves forward on northwest edge of Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Plan Commission approved a primary plan for a 160-unit subdivision planned for the northwest edge of the city.

The Iron Gate subdivision would sit on 79 acres in the southeast corner of County Roads 500 North and 250 West. The development plan for the project underwent some changes after the city heard from nearby residents during an August Board of Zoning Appeals meeting and a January public hearing.

During the August 2021 BZA meeting, several residents from the Brigata Hills subdivision, located immediately to the east of Iron Gate, shared concerns about the proximity of the new development and traffic safety. The BZA negotiated with Lennar Homes of Indiana, the Iron Gate developer, to have larger, 90-foot-wide lots where the two subdivisions connect. The smaller lots will be 65 feet wide.

Lennar is also preserving a forested area on the land, which will serve as an additional buffer between Iron Gate and Brigata Hills. In an effort to maintain more open space, the project is utilizing the cluster development option, said Todd Leeth, the attorney representing Lennar.

Strict standards have deterred past developers from using the cluster development option in the past, Valparaiso Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader said during the August BZA meeting. The cluster option requires that 35% of the project remain open space, and Leeth said 38% of Iron Gate will be open space.

Under the city's unified development ordinance, the developer is required to put in dead-end 'stub' roads that lead to bordering land parcels. The stub roads are intended to connect to other developments as they are built.

During the August BZA meeting, the Brigata Hills residents opposed plans to connect Iron Gate to Brigata's current stub street. Residents who spoke at the meeting said they feared traffic from Iron Gate would cut through their subdivision.

Instead, Iron Gate is putting in a stub road that will connect to a parcel of farmland located to the west. During the Tuesday meeting, newly appointed Plan Commission member Clay Patton said the city may run into the same issue again if the farmland bordering the stub road is developed and the future residents do not want to connect the road.

“What’s the point of having this in the unified development ordinance if we are just going to have these stub roads to nowhere?” Patton said.

Shrader said the issue Iron Gate ran into is part of an "ongoing battle" the city has had with subdivision residents wanting to stay "secluded." The commission discussed potentially adding language to housing covenants explaining that residents waive the right to remonstration if stub roads are connected.

During the January public hearing, John Gast, who owns farmland surrounding the development, said he has concerns about increased traffic because of all the new housing coming to the area. Shrader said that while Valparaiso is seeing a lot of growth in the northwest side of the city, the overall population is on track to increase by roughly the same amount each year for the next five years.

Mike Jabo, Valparaiso director of engineering, said that a traffic impact analysis found the development's impact would be "minimal" but that the city will be "keeping a pulse" on how traffic in the area changes. Shrader said a detailed design of all the traffic calming elements included in the development will be submitted before the project receives any site permits.

