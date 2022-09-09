2 subdivisions looking to locate in Valparaiso

The Iron Gate development would sit on 79 acres of land in the southeast corner of County Roads 500 North and 250 West. The 160-unit project underwent some changes after the city heard from nearby residents.

During two city meetings in 2021, residents from the Brigata Hills subdivision, located immediately to the east of Iron Gate, shared concerns about the proximity of the new development and traffic safety. Lennar Homes of Indiana, the Iron Gate developer, agreed to widen the proposed lots and preserve a forested area on the property as a buffer.

The Plan Commission approved a primary plat for the project in February and the secondary plat on Monday. Lennar Homes will go before the Board of Works on Sept. 23.

During the Monday meeting, the Plan Commission also heard a presentation on the Jackson's Corner subdivision. A 15-lot project, Jackson's Corner will sit on 2.87 acres at the northeast corner of Roosevelt Road and Evans Avenue.

The project will feature 14 units, all with a modern farmhouse style. The existing house on the property will be restored.

Jackson's Corner will go before the Plan Commission again during the Oct. 4 meeting.