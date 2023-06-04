Shirley Heinze Land Trust raised $294,000 at its spring benefit May 20.

The money will help continue the conservation work the trust began in 1981. Since then, it has preserved and restored more than 3,000 acres in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke and Marshall counties.

The theme for the benefit, "Growing a Community of Stewards," celebrated stewardship staff and volunteers for their contributions to the health and conservation of protected land in Northwest Indiana.

Another key focus was on partnerships and community collaboration in stewardship.

“Our stewardship goals require partners and volunteers across our six-county geography. That’s why we strive to build connections between nature and the communities we serve,” Deputy Director Bridget Harrison said.

“We collaborate with many organizations — other nonprofits, government agencies, foundations, universities, businesses and industry — to advance this grand undertaking. We value all of our partnerships and the collaborative work that we do together to support our stewardship.”

The organization's first nature preserves in Starke and Marshall counties were acquired at the end of last year, Executive Director Kristopher Krouse said. At the beginning of this year, Meadowbrook Nature Preserve was increased by 300 acres, while 130 acres on the East Branch of the Little Calumet River corridor was preserved last month. More than 650 acres of floodplain forest are now preserved and accessible by foot or kayak.

A donation challenge that matched all pre-event donations up to $1,000 was set by Dale and Nancy Nichols, Anne and Tim Walsh, Leslie Shad and Joseph Brennan. Corporate sponsors included Cleveland-Cliffs and NIPSCO.

Sponsors of the spring benefit were Tom Kosel & Rosemary Bell, Myrna Newgent, Barbara E. Plampin, BP America, Inc., Nancy & Allen Johnson, Susan Loeb & Laurence Stanton, Jean Rudd, 1st Source Bank, Larry & Susan Bamesberger, Berglund Construction, Marshall Blankenship & Susan Perdomo, Tom & Terry Cera, Nina Diamond & Jay Fahn, Jo Ann Engquist, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Porter County Community Foundation, South Bend-Elkhart Audubon Society, Spero Valavanis, Waxi Taxi and Purdue University Northwest.

Attendees at the annual gala, at the Urschel Pavilion in Valparaiso, enjoyed dinner from Sullon’s Catering and Val’s Cakes, with music by the John Wesley Experience.

For more information on the work and nature preserves of Shirley Heinze Land Trust, visit heinzetrust.org or find it on Facebook.