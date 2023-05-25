Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALPARAISO — Looking at Valparaiso's City Hall, passersby would never know that 100 solar panels are hard at work, converting sunlight into electrical energy to power the facility.

Neat rows of black solar panels have been installed on the city hall's flat roof, strategically tucked out of view.

"It's ironic to think that our historic city hall, built in 1919, is sporting some of the most technologically-advanced renewable energy," Mayor Matt Murphy said during a Wednesday afternoon ribbon cutting.

The 100 panels atop city hall are part of a larger solar initiative. A total of 772 panels have been mounted on five city buildings; in addition to city hall, panels were installed on the City Services building on Joliet Road and on Valparaiso's three wastewater treatment plants.

Murphy said the panels will save the city money in the long-run.

Steve Poulos, executive director of city services and public works, said Valparaiso has been eying solar panels for over a decade. However, until recently the payback rate wasn't good enough. As solar technology continues to advance, panels have become far more efficient, producing more energy while taking up less space. Solar panels have also become far more affordable in recent years.

Valparaiso spent about $800,000 on the project, however the panels will save the city an estimated $145,000 in annual electricity costs. At that rate, Poulos said the panels will pay for themselves in about six years. The payback period could end up being even shorter as the city has applied for some solar tax rebates.

The city's savings over the life of the panels, which is 35 years, will be about $5.2 million.

"Just like in our own homes, energy costs for city facilities continue to rise, adding up to some of the city's largest expenses so we're pleased to find renewable energy options that save tax payers money and reduce our dependence on non-renewable energy," Murphy told the crowd.

The city worked with Solar Energy Solutions for the panel installation. All of the panels' energy production will be tracked and displayed in real-time on screens inside city hall. Poulos said more information about the project will be also be available on the city website, www.ci.valparaiso.in.us.

Valparaiso has been working to improve energy efficiency at city facilities for years; replacing old streetlights with LEDs, converting to high-efficiency equipment and recycling methane gas at the wastewater treatment facility.

Valparaiso's lighting budget is about $400,000, according to past Times reports. Poulos has said Valparaiso already saves about $80,000 a year by intentionally reducing energy consumption.

"Our goal has always been to hold our electrical use steady while adding significant services for a growing customer base," Poulos explained.

GALLERY: New solar panels at Valparaiso City Hall Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels Valparaiso unveils new solar panels