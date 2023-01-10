'A dream come true': Valparaiso swears in new police chief

VALPARAISO — Andrew McIntyre was sworn in Monday as Valparaiso's new police chief.

"I am extremely humbled and honored to be selected as the next chief of the Valparaiso Police Department," the 13-year veteran of the department said before the City Council meeting. "This is truly a dream come true for me."

McIntyre was named chief after his predecessor, Jeff Balon, was elected Porter County sheriff. Balon, a Republican, beat Democrat David Reynolds II by about 6.5% of the vote. Balon succeeded Dave Reynolds, father of David Reynolds II, who was prohibited by term limits from running again.

Balon worked for the Valparaiso Police Department for about 31 years; he became chief in 2017.

As sheriff, Balon said he will continue to maintain a positive relationship between the Porter County sheriff's office and the Valparaiso Police Department.

"Sheriff Balon did an outstanding job for this department, for this city. His leadership will never be matched," McIntyre told attendees. "I want you all to expect the same dedication, commitment and professionalism that you've always had from this department."

McIntyre joined the Valparaiso force in 2009 and has served as a patrolman, sergeant, detective sergeant and captain of investigations. According to a city news release, McIntyre earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Indiana University in Bloomington and attended Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2019. He was Officer of the Year in 2011 and Investigator of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

McIntyre comes from a long line of police officers: His grandfather was chief of police for LaPorte, and his father served with the LaPorte County sheriff’s office.

"I've watched Andrew come up through the hiring process. He worked hard as a patrolman, he worked hard as a detective, he worked hard in the narcotics division, and I'm proud of your accomplishments Chief McIntyre," Balon told his successor.

Mayor Matt Murphy said the city received a large number of applicants for the job. McIntyre was chosen after an extensive interview process, which included hearing from nearly 50 Police Department employees.

Mike DeHaven, a 26-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department, will continue to serve as assistant police chief. Also continuing in their assignments: Brian McDonald as captain of patrol, E. Joe Hall as captain of support services, and Melanie Sheets as captain of investigations.

Balon said he is confident that, under the new leadership team, VPD will continue to "be the spectacular department that I know it to be."

