'A new season for Valparaiso': Mayor Murphy discusses pandemic resiliency, downtown development

VALPARAISO — The 2022 State of the City marked a "new season" for Valparaiso, Mayor Matt Murphy said.

Hundreds of city officials, local business owners and community members crowded into the Porter County Expo Center, for the annual event Tuesday afternoon. The scene was markedly different from the 2021 State of the City which was held online.

"As we gather today, I feel like Valparaiso has truly sprung forward this season. We see brighter days ahead," Murphy said. "Today I’d like to share some of the bright spots and show you how we will be using our days this season."

Murphy congratulated the Valparaiso community for being resilient throughout the pandemic, noting that the city was able to award a total of $300,000 in 50 grants to local businesses affected by COVID-19.

Last year, speaking in front of a screen depicting a birds-eye view of Valparaiso's downtown, Murphy announced plans to transition 119 apartments in the Uptown East complex from student housing to affordable workforce housing. Just last week, a groundbreaking was held for the project and some apartments may be ready for tenants as soon as June.

Over the next year, development projects will be popping up across the city, especially around Valparaiso's downtown.

Developing downtown

Starting in 2005, the city has made considerable investments in downtown business and infrastructure. Murphy said revitalization efforts have paid off, noting that there is now a demand for more downtown housing.

The recently-proposed Linc apartment complex will bring 121 units to the downtown. Located on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, the complex would consist of three separate four-story buildings that will form an "L" shape. The first floor will be filled with retail and restaurants.

Murphy said the project would address both Valparaiso's need for housing and downtown parking as the city plans on constructing a multi-level parking garage across the street.

Guided by a newly-drafted downtown vision plan called "Elevate Valpo," the city is also working on projects that will complement the downtown.

The formed ANCO windshield wiper factory, located at Brown and Campbell streets, is currently being transformed into the Journeyman Distillery. The project has been in development since 2015 and will include a distillery, brewery, restaurant, whisky garden, karaoke and event spaces.

Murphy said Journeyman will be the "centerpiece of a transit-oriented district," laid out in the Elevate Valpo plan as the "barrel district." A walking path will connect the area with downtown.

To help lead all of the new development, Murphy announced that current at-large City Councilman George Douglas has been hired by the city as the Director of Development. Douglas will step down from the council and will lead economic development and redevelopment efforts in his new role, Murphy said.

Looking ahead

After two years of masks, social distancing and remote gatherings, the city is focused on bringing residents back together. The new "Valpo for all Generations" parks initiative is focused on creating recreational areas and open space that caters to all ages.

The city recently purchased 248 acres of land on the East Side for a new park and indoor sports complex. The Parks Department is also working to complete a skate park at Fairgrounds Park, make upgrades to some of the city's existing parks and create an Adult Center for Enrichment for Valparaiso's senior population.

The initiative is the result of 2,000 resident responses collected through focus groups and surveys. "When the ideas begin with our people, they succeed," Murphy said.

Over the next year, Murphy said he also hopes to strengthen the city's relationship with Valparaiso University by re-energizing the Town and Gown partnership which includes a committee consisting of city staff and VU students and faculty.

Murphy also highlighted the continued success of some city initiatives including the Mayor's Youth Council and the Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program.

"We have a bright future ahead in Valparaiso. One that supports all ages, for today and for generations to come," Murphy said. "I thank you for your interest and for your commitment to Valparaiso."

