Aberdeen may get opportunity to become part of Valparaiso

At the same time, Farrell observed that without this legislation the whole Aberdeen-into-Valparaiso concept is purely hypothetical, due to existing annexation restrictions in Indiana law.

"There's much work left to be done for sure, but all of our efforts would be wasted under current law because no part of Aberdeen subdivision is contiguous," Farrell said.

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy told the committee Valparaiso is not, in any way, looking to take over Aberdeen. But he said Valparaiso officials are willing to listen if Aberdeen is interested in becoming part of the city.

The legislation also specifies that should Aberdeen join Valparaiso, the city is not allowed to pursue any subsequent forced annexation into rural Porter County that extends from the borders of Aberdeen.

"We are not looking to initiate this at all," Murphy said. "This is them knocking on our door and we are open to sitting down with them, as we have, and continue exploring whether this makes sense for us."

The committee voted 10-0 to advance the proposal to the full House for a decision, likely this week, on sending the measure to the Senate for further consideration.