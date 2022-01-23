Aberdeen may get opportunity to become part of Valparaiso

A large subdivision located southwest of Valparaiso may be permitted to become part of the city even though it's not contiguous to the municipality.
The House Local Government Committee unanimously approved legislation last week creating a process to allow Aberdeen to initiate a voluntary annexation by Valparaiso, or any similarly situated noncontinuous subdivision located near a third-class city to do the same.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the sponsor of House Bill 1110, said Aberdeen already practically is part of Valparaiso, since the subdivision is served by Valparaiso's water utility and fire services, and the children living in Aberdeen's 680 residences are assigned to Valparaiso Community Schools.
"For all intents and purposes, the folks of Aberdeen are Valparaiso people," Soliday said.
In fact, Soliday noted that Valparaiso initially intended to annex Aberdeen decades ago but the Valparaiso park board couldn't afford to purchase the Aberdeen golf course.
"Aberdeen is big. It could be a town in a lot of the state," Soliday said.
The shoe now is on the other foot, however, as Aberdeen residents are facing high costs to repair or replace aging infrastructure, particularly the streets running through the community that Porter County has no interest in taking over.
That's spurred leaders of the Aberdeen Property Owners Association to reach out to Valparaiso leaders to begin the process of determining if a voluntary annexation might benefit everyone involved.
The legislation takes care of one major hurdle by authorizing Aberdeen to join Valparaiso even though there are other homes between Aberdeen and the current Valparaiso city limits that would not be included in any annexation.
It also addresses concerns about a "forced" annexation by requiring the Aberdeen homeowners association initiate the process created by the legislation, which includes a mandatory financial study so Aberdeen residents know the fiscal impact of becoming part of Valparaiso, as well as an opportunity for a majority of Aberdeen residents to overrule their homeowners association and halt the annexation.
"This is completely voluntary. The homeowners association must approach the city first, not the other way around," Soliday said. "Nothing happens unless the subdivision wants in."
Greg Farrell, president of the Aberdeen Property Owners Association, said discussions are ongoing with city officials and community residents, but he's confident Aberdeen would be a good fit within the city of Valparaiso.
"Over the years, the ties between Valparaiso and Aberdeen have only grown," Farrell said. "If you ask my neighbors they'd very likely say they're Valpo residents."
At the same time, Farrell observed that without this legislation the whole Aberdeen-into-Valparaiso concept is purely hypothetical, due to existing annexation restrictions in Indiana law.
"There's much work left to be done for sure, but all of our efforts would be wasted under current law because no part of Aberdeen subdivision is contiguous," Farrell said.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy told the committee Valparaiso is not, in any way, looking to take over Aberdeen. But he said Valparaiso officials are willing to listen if Aberdeen is interested in becoming part of the city.
The legislation also specifies that should Aberdeen join Valparaiso, the city is not allowed to pursue any subsequent forced annexation into rural Porter County that extends from the borders of Aberdeen.
"We are not looking to initiate this at all," Murphy said. "This is them knocking on our door and we are open to sitting down with them, as we have, and continue exploring whether this makes sense for us."
The committee voted 10-0 to advance the proposal to the full House for a decision, likely this week, on sending the measure to the Senate for further consideration.
The plan must be approved in identical form by both the House and the Senate to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.