After 37 years as Valpo city clerk, Swihart ready to do other things

VALPARAISO — After 37 years in office, Sharon Swihart is the only clerk-treasurer two generations of Valparaiso residents have known. So, it’s understandable some might think she was first elected during the Polk Administration.
Swihart actually got her first city job at the age of 20 when she was hired as an administrative assistant to the police chief. She got the opportunity after sitting in for a friend, who was the mayor’s secretary, while the friend went on her honeymoon. The chief asked if Swihart would like a part-time job.
“They didn’t even have a budget for a secretary before that,” Swihart said.
Swihart said she had just had a baby and the extra money sounded good. She worked for a while, then quit to have her second child before returning for several years, during which time she did the paperwork for several successful grant applications. She also worked with then city Clerk-Treasurer Hallie Edge on city budgets. That experience planted the idea of some day being clerk-treasurer herself.
She spent seven years working for the Porter County Clerk’s office on the second floor of the old jail building downtown and began to get involved in local politics, managing campaigns and such, but never seriously considered putting her own name on the ballot until 1983 when the clerk-treasurer resigned for health reasons.
The spark planted during her work with Edge flared up, and Swihart filed for the job. She had one opponent but was selected unanimously by the precinct committeemen in January. In February she filed to run for her first full term in office. This time she was unopposed and has never had any competition in an election since.
The winning mayoral candidate that year was Dave Butterfield, formerly the city attorney. Butterfield, a Democrat, and Swihart, a Republican, were classmates at Valparaiso High School and had known each other since the seventh grade.
“We were opposite parties, but we got along well,” Swihart said. “I think once you are elected, you represent everybody and you better be bipartisan in the job, and I always tried to be that way. I don’t think it’s good government locally to have arguments divided by party. Local government provides public safety, fire protection, picks up the garbage and things like that, and there’s no D or R way to do that.”
Almost immediately after the pair took office, the city had to decide what to do with the old post office, the former fairgrounds.
'A good 20-year run together'
“She was a supporter of the city buying both, being a big history buff,” Butterfield recalled. “We had a very good 20-year run together, and we made a lot of tough decisions together. I don’t know that we ever had a harsh word about anything in the city. The only thing we had serious discussions about was her propensity to look at the city’s money as if it were her own, and she was spending it.”
The mayor presides over the council meetings, and Butterfield said, if someone was speaking at a meeting and going off on an irrelevant tangent, he’d get an elbow to the ribs from Swihart to gavel the person quiet. Every year Butterfield would take all the department heads on a little trip, such as to the Indy 500 time trials or to a baseball game.
“Some of my fondest memories are of her riding on a bus with a bunch of men and (Planning Director) Nancy Pekarek. I wish her the best, but I don’t really expect her to retire.”
Swihart recalled her first days on the job, saying, “What was surprising to me was they were hand typing the paychecks, the W2 forms and paying the bills on typewriters. I told them we were going to computerize the office, and a couple of people were terrorized. I told them, if other businesses do it, why can’t we? When we did the first payroll and the checks were printing out, we all stood there and were amazed.”
When they bought the post office, it was remodeled to become City Hall. After the crowded conditions of the old City Hall, which had to accommodate the police and fire departments in addition to the city administration, Swihart said the new facility was like heaven.
When Jon Costas was elected mayor in 2004, Swihart said it was hard on the employees because it was just hard to say goodbye after 20 years. Eventually, the staff adjusted and Swihart said she’s really fond of Costas and they get a lot done.
Vital to success
“Sharon was a vital part of our success, and I never had to worry about the condition of our finances,” Costas said. “Every audit was exemplary and every budget was on target. It took a great weight off my shoulders and allowed us to do many projects with the confidence they would be funded appropriately.
“We never had disagreements because she was always right,” Costas said. “You know where she’s at. It’s easy to work with someone like that. She’s consistent and transparent in her opinions. Our personalities and jobs are different but interdependent. I can’t do my job unless she does hers. It’s a great benefit to have someone with her experience and competence.”
Swihart said she hasn’t always agreed with everything each of the mayors wanted, but she kept her disagreement to herself.
“When Jon said he was going to have a downtown park, I thought he was crazy. I was wrong. He upgraded the festivals and events, and it’s been incredible to see all the people walking around the downtown. So many things have changed.”
History sort of repeated itself over the past year with the latest remodeling and expansion of City Hall. After the temporary quarters at Hayes-Leonard School, it was a welcome relief to return to the building where she’s worked for more than three decades. Although she’s back in the new office, Swihart said she hasn’t put any of the pictures on the wall or restored her other mementos to the shelves.
“I’m just temporary,” she said of her final weeks in office before turning it over to Holly Taylor.
Swihart said she almost didn’t run four years ago but was talked into one last term. Now she wants to get on to other things, including travel and doing a little part-time — and paid — work for her husband Tom’s accounting business.
“I’m also very involved with the Porter County Museum, and I’m very excited about remodeling the old city hall into a museum. We have a lot of things people will want to see, and I want to tell the history of Porter County. I really love doing that.
“I loved this job and the people I’ve worked with,” she said. “I’ve had some differences with a few council people, including one who thought he was going to tell me how to do my job. I will miss the people, but the clerk-treasurer’s job is getting more complicated all the time. Every time the legislature meets, they think of something else they want reported. It’s time for someone else to do it.”