Already struggling Valparaiso resale shop now battling dropbox thieves

"We are just asking the thieves not to take stuff. If people are really in need, we've given out stuff. If you come in with $5, you could walk out with an outfit. If we have an overabundance of donations, we put stuff out for free. People root through that, and it gets pretty messy fast, and the city doesn't like that."

Although she estimated the dropbox is hit four times a week, she said it could be more. Often the store volunteers don't know if it's been hit unless the thieves leave stuff scattered around. The camera films what's going on, but Skaltsas said they don't always have time to view the tape to see if anything was stolen. Other times they've seen people make as many as five trips to their car from the box.

"The police have offered to patrol more often, but they have a lot to do with everything going on now. We are still getting a lot of donations, but with the coronavirus and others things, there's a bigger need. We could take the thieves' pictures and give them trouble, but we don't want to do that. We are trying to do the right thing."