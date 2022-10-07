Amazing race boosts Valpo scholarships

VALPARAISO — When Alex Schoenfelt says he took one for the team, he deserves respect. He had to eat a cricket.

That was one of the challenges in the inaugural Amazing Race for Education fundraiser to benefit the Valparaiso Schools Foundations.

The first-place team, Cut Above the Rest, earned the right to present a $3,000 scholarship to a lucky Valparaiso High School senior. The second-place team, The Defending Champs, will give a $2,000 scholarship in its honor.

“It’s a very complicated scavenger hunt,” Schoenfelt said. The team raced from site to site throughout Valparaiso last Saturday to meet challenges and advance to the next one.

“Our measuring tape was very handy” for some of them, his wife and teammate Annie Schoenfelt said.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” teammate Jackie Brady said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into, but it was super fun.”

Their team, Brady Bunch-Schoenfelts, came in 10th.

Annie Schoenfelt praised the race organizers. “They put a lot of thought into the things they do,” she said.

A challenge at Valplayso stumped them. They were supposed to count the pickets in the fence and the letters engraved on them, converting them to a numerical value and figuring the sum. Alex counted more than 800 slats.

Vicki Puskar was one of the masterminds of the complicated event.

“My family started doing this kind of thing when I was in high school as a New Year’s Eve event,” she said. Puskar hopes future versions of the race — with different challenges to keep it competitive — will attract corporate sponsors for the teams, much like the Corporate Olympics once held in Northwest Indiana.

“You have to be creative,” she said. Puskar keeps a notebook to record ideas throughout the year.

Among the easiest games this year were pickleball and one in which two players hold a towel to toss a ball onto a towel held by the other two teammates.

“They had a really bad eating challenge,” Puskar said. That included crickets, grasshoppers, crackers with Vegemite, and baby food meat sticks.

The hardest tasks were counting 400-plus rubber decks in the Valparaiso High School swimming pool and unscrambling letters for a phrase at the Legacy Walk by the outdoor recreation area behind the school, she said.

“We had memory challenges, eating challenges, athletic ones” and more, Puskar said.

The organizers kept a tight lid on the challenges. Even volunteers didn’t know what they were until they arrived on site when the competition began.

Lamica Bland, a member of the winning team sponsored by Urschel Laboratories, thought the event was challenging. “At first I thought it was a little nerve-wracking,” she said. Still, she’s eager to do it again next year.

Teammate Brittany Kennett was confused a bit by the towel toss. "Once we figured it out, it was a lot easier,” she said.

Kennett is looking forward to competing again next year. “We’ll be the reigning champs. We’ll have to.”