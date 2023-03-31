inHealth Ambulance Service donate ambulance to Ukraine Cathy Ellis from Dunes Hospice signs an ambulance donated by inHealth Ambulance Service to Ukraine.

VALPARAISO — For Jamie Zukoski, Deuteronomy 31:8 has always been “very comforting.” She shared it Thursday with the people of Ukraine.

Moses tells his people: “Be strong and courageous … the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you or forsake you.”

A Lake Station resident, Zukoski penned that biblical verse on an ambulance bound for war-torn Ukraine.

She added her message and emergency donations to inHealth Ambulance Service, which is giving an ambulance stocked with medical equipment and supplies to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Zukoski has communicated through Twitter with front-line Ukrainian troops and people supporting them. She donated socks, bandages and flashlights to go overseas with the ambulance.

“Ever since the invasion, this has hit hard, especially for children,” Zukoski said. “For children on the front lines, this is very important to me.”

inHealth, which has assisted in national relief projects, marked its first international aid effort by donating this ambulance, along with 12 EMS stretchers, four EMS stair chairs, spine boards, cases of surgical supplies, blankets, socks, bandages and Bibles to Ukraine's front line.

“Hopefully this will inspire others to help,” inHealth CEO Ron Donahue said.

The company has responded to other national crises, too. “We’re not trying to take sides," he said. "This is a way to help the people of Ukraine.”

During the ambulance and equipment handover Thursday at the inHealth base, the public dropped off more supplies and added their messages to the ambulance, one of two the agency is donating.

Using permanent markers, people wished Ukrainians hope, strength and peace. Donahue said some people Googled the Ukrainian language so they could write their messages in the Cyrillic alphabet.

Among the messages: “Stay safe. Stay strong. Your friends from Valparaiso.”

While on spring break, Donahue’s three children accompanied their father to gather donations and made blue and gold wristbands — the colors of the country's national flag — for the troops.

The Rev. Douglas Mayer, Donahue’s pastor at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, drew a Russian Orthodox cross and wrote Mapka (Mark) 2:2-11 before blessing the vehicle and supplies.

Mayer recalled from that Scripture passage how Jesus healed a paralyzed man who had been brought to him by friends.

“They carried a pallet. We’re carrying an ambulance,” the priest said. “Same idea.”

Mayer offered prayers for peace for Ukraine, Russia and all people.

This donation was made possible by a partnership between inHealth, US Ambulances for Ukraine and the UA Resistance Foundation. It will join a shipment of 10 ambulance and five fire engines headed for Ukraine. The accompanying supplies will be loaded into the ambulance and another vehicle.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, US Ambulances, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Consulate in Chicago, will have successfully delivered 38 American ambulances to Ukraine.

The US Resistance Foundation, or Resist, supports people’s movements for justice and liberation. The foundation redistributes resources to front-line communities.

Christopher Manson of OSF HealthCare, representing US Ambulances for Ukraine, credited his daughter Lily, 8, for the donation idea.

“I was watching the news with my dad," she explained. "I saw the war and how it affected kids, and I asked, 'Can we do anything to help them?’”

The effort started March 29, 2022, Christopher Manson said, when the first ambulance went to Ukraine. Since then, Manson has learned, needed medical supplies address basic life-saving efforts, including airways, breathing, bleeding, and circulation.

Manson added that Russian forces have been targeting ambulances and fire engines, putting these vehicles in short supply.

“This is an effort to replace these vehicles,” he said, so the inHealth donation is “amazing, beyond anything I could imagine.”

Lily said she's “so happy that so many people want to help and feel the calling to help.”

Among the signers was Kari Lanham, who works with the EMS Division of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

“This really represents what the EMS community can do to help others,” she said. “I am honored at the state level that one of our providers is so willing to help others.”

Donahue explained that his company is retiring two vehicles and buying two more when he learned of the need in Ukraine. A Ukrainian transport company, he said, is paying for shipping.

It should take three to four weeks for the ambulance to arrive in Poland; from there it will be driven to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

The 2014 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 model is equipped for oxygen and other emergency services. A new model, Donahue said, costs $130,000.

Sarah Royce, the girlfriend of an inHealth employee, considers the donation amazing.

“We have a lot of help for things in the U.S., but Ukraine does not have that kind of support,” she said. "There’s too much separation between countries, and we gotta work to come together.”

