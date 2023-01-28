An appetite for change: Newcomers join Valpo mayoral race

VALPARAISO — When former Mayor Jon Costas entered the 2023 mayoral race, he said he would ensure that Valparaiso stays the course. However, new candidates say what the city actually needs is a change.

Costas, who was Valparaiso's chief executive for 16 years, threw his hat in the ring shortly after Mayor Matt Murphy announced that he would not be seeking another term. During his December launch, Costas said the city "cannot afford to miss a beat. This is not a time to change horses in the middle of a fast-moving stream ... proven leadership is necessary now more than ever."

Murphy, a Republican, was elected in 2019 after Costas, also a Republican, announced his retirement. At the end of November, Murphy said he would not be seeking a second term because his family's small business, Jifco Products Inc., was acquired by Urschel Laboratories and he was offered a position that would require his daily presence at the Urschel headquarters in Chesterton.

Murphy has filed to run for an at-large council seat.

If elected, Costas has said, he will continue several of the projects started during the Murphy administration, including the Linc apartment complex, the Valpo for all Generations Parks Department initiative, the skate park coming to Fairgrounds Park and the Grand Gardner boutique hotel planned for the former Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club, 354 Jefferson St.

Some of the developments, most notably the Linc apartment complex and the Lincoln Highway parking garage, have drawn critiques from residents and from Costas' challengers. Hannah Trueblood, who has filed to run as a Democrat, and Art Elwood, who filed as a Republican, said all the new projects coming to Valparaiso are pricing residents out.

“We’re not even taking care of our own people," Elwood, 67, said. "I didn’t think I lived in a rich community."

Trueblood said she's seen residents and businesses leave the city because they can no longer afford rent.

"We're at a tipping point here," Trueblood said, and the city is going in a "direction that's benefiting only a certain number of people and kind of turning a blind eye to everybody else."

Pamela Schroeder, 77, who has filed as a Democrat, said she does not want to share her campaign platform yet.

Elwood, who retired from the Valparaiso Fire Department three years ago, said city leaders are not transparent enough.

"About a year ago I attended a City Council meeting and I was told I couldn’t ask any questions, that we could write a question down and they would get back to us," he recalled. "They (council members) are not accountable to the residents."

Elwood, a lifelong Valparaiso resident, started working for the Police Department in 1987; after 13 years, he transferred to the Fire Department. He served as an at-large councilman for one year and worked for the town of Porter as a building and code enforcements officer for four years.

If elected, Elwood said, he would ensure that community members have more input on the developments coming to the city, take a critical look at the tax incremental financing district, and make the school board and the Redevelopment Commission elected bodies.

Valparaiso School Board members are elected by the City Council. Three of the RDC members are appointed by the mayor and two are appointed by and from the council. The one nonvoting RDC member is appointed by the mayor from the School Board. Instead, Elwood said, one RDC member should be appointed by and from the City Council and the rest should be elected by residents.

For Trueblood, who has worked as a real estate agent in the area for six years, "it feels like everything is kind of going on behind closed doors ... even if you go to a City Council meeting, a lot of those things have already been decided before they get brought to the table."

Trueblood said she is running because her two children, ages 9 and 5, are growing up in a city that is markedly different from the Valparaiso she was raised in. She said the city needs more affordable housing options instead of expensive apartment complexes like the Linc.

One of her interests is establishing a Community Land Trust, a nonprofit entity that maintains ownership of properties while entering into long-term leases with homeowners instead of a traditional sale. Because the trust retains ownership, it can ensure that the housing remains affordable.

At 28, Trueblood said she would be the city's youngest and first female mayor.

Her vision for Valparaiso involves making it "a city where everyone can flourish. We'll be able to preserve our history while growing and expanding in a healthy way."

The last day candidates can file to run for the spring primary is Feb. 3.

