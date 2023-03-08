Valparaiso apartments damaged by fire Ash clings to the exterior of a Valparaiso apartment after a Tuesday night fire torched an attic on the second story of the structure, Valpara…

VALPARAISO — A fire left an apartment with heavy damage Tuesday night in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue, the Valparaiso Fire Department is reporting.

A tenant discovered the fire within his apartment unit when he returned to the building around 7 p.m. and asked his downstairs neighbor to call 911. Firefighters were soon dispatched to the two-story, nine-unit building for a report of a structure fire. The caller told dispatch that the blaze was coming from the basement, but first responders saw flames originating from a unit on the second floor of the apartment, Valparaiso Fire Division Chief Robert Schulte said.

The fire breached the ceiling of the apartment and entered the attic. The construction of the building made it challenging to access the attic, Schulte said, resulting in severe fire damage. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within the apartment unit quickly. Apartments adjacent to the second-floor unit were damaged by smoke and water.

Investigators from Valparaiso fire's Investigation Bureau believe the cause of the blaze is related to an electrical issue. The fire originated in the living room before spreading throughout the unit and up to the attic, Schulte said.

No severe injuries were reported. The occupant of the apartment where the fire originated suffered burns to his hands but denied treatment. A pet dog from the occupant's apartment has not been found and might have perished in the fire, Schulte said. A rabbit, turtle and cat were safely rescued from another apartment unit.

All occupants were displaced, Schulte said, as the apartment is uninhabitable due to fire damage. He said he is unaware of the number of people or where they are currently seeking shelter, however, the fire department assisted one individual with shelter at a local hotel the evening of the fire.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Karson Nowacki Aaron Adelman Ryan Jackson Benjamin Newbanks Noe Valle Flores Jeremy Lee Rita Joseph Justin Brincko Connor Little Jennifer Van Voorhis Terry Doles Jessica Ochoa Kristina Wyrick Manuel Nardini Maria Mendez-Gutierrez Jennisa Dillahunty Tonya Purcell Lee Gatesman Mark Bryk Jr. Joan Vazquez Alec Schlyer Mark Gipson John Gasper Corey Moreau Tanja Izynski Dylan Byrt Darren Kyle Benjamin Seramur Patrick Hemphill Samantha Jarosak Theresa Cattani Troy Deso Cody Hamilton Narquise Housmah Logan Stahl Trent Nicholas David Isbell Jr. Beth Ramsey Vincente Vasquez