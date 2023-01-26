Appropriation of Valparaiso ARPA funds continues to be contentious

VALPARAISO — Eleven months after the City Council passed an initial American Rescue Plan Act spending plan, appropriating the money continues to be a contentious process.

The council approved a draft plan in March 2022 outlining how the city would spend the $7.6 million awarded to Valparaiso. However, during the public hearing portion of the March meeting, several residents critiqued the spending plan.

Most of the speakers said there was not enough opportunity for public comment, and multiple took issue with using ARPA money to acquire land for the city's new park project.

The parks department's "Valparaiso for all Generations" initiative, launched last year, includes maintaining the city's existing parks, completing a new skate park at Fairgrounds Park, constructing a 248-acre sports and recreation campus, and creating an Adult Center for Enrichment, or ACE, at the former Whispering Pines Nursing Home. The city has used $4.7 million from the ARPA fund to buy land for the 248-acre park.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2, cast the only vote against the ARPA spending plan. He has said the money should go toward aiding those hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic: Valparaiso's low-income residents.

Although the draft spending plan was approved last spring, City Administrator Mike Jessen said at the time that the plan was preliminary and could be changed. To actually spend the money, appropriations must go to the City Council.

On Monday, the council approved an ARPA appropriation that included money for demolition at Whispering Pines to ready the property for the ACE building. Cotton voted against the appropriation, saying the money should go toward reducing the financial burden placed on residents. He cited the city's recent trash rate increase of $7.50 a month and NIPSCO's proposed rate increase as some of the added costs squeezing the Valparaiso community.

“There is a bigger issue with respect to the continued pursuit of a want with emergency relief funds," Cotton said, and some of the remaining ARPA money should instead go toward needed infrastructure improvements.

“We’re raising trash, we’re raising any kind of fee you can imagine because we’re experiencing higher costs, so too are the consumers and the residents of Valpo. Why wouldn’t we consider giving the public a bit of a break and be consistent with what the intended use of the ARPA funds are?"

