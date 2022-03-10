Beauty Creek floods as construction on nearby housing development continues

VALPARAISO — The powerful Beauty Creek has a long history of flooding, but some Valparaiso residents say the most recent incident could have been easily avoided.

A foundation had been laid in the creek in preparation for installation of an 80- to 100-foot box culvert that would allow extension of Vale Park Road from Keystone Commons to the Beauty Creek subdivision at Windsor Park. Workers were waiting to receive the box culvert, which would create a tunnel allowing the stream to flow beneath the road. The piece was supposed to come in January, but because of supply chain delays, it has yet to arrive, City Engineer Mike Jabo said.

Two weeks ago, after a bout of warmer temperatures followed by rain, a stream of rushing water went over and around the earthen wall keeping the creek out of the work area. The highly erodible clay soils and sediment rushed into the water, leaving it a muddy brown color.

"I don’t understand why you would plug the creek and not have a way to relieve the water,” nearby resident Dennis Alonzo said. "That creek can turn from sleeping beauty to a raging lunatic in under 24 hours.”

The Vale Park Road extension is part of the 153-acre Brooks at Vale Park subdivision project. Located where East Vale Park Road meets Vale Park West Pathway, the subdivision will have 248 single-family units. Residents first voiced concerns about the project's impact on stormwater when the development was approved in 2019.

Alonzo said pumps should have been added to divert water around the work area.

"Why weren’t preventative measures put in? ... It is extremely frustrating and disappointing that we have ended up here and it was completely avoidable,” Alonzo said. "You are playing with mother nature, and she is going to bite you.”

The city entered into a public-private partnership with developer Jake Wagner to address stormwater concerns with two detention ponds and even bioswales, longtime Valparaiso resident and environmentalist Walt Breitinger recalled.

However, Breitinger said even with stormwater management in place, the project's high number of impervious surfaces were an instant concern.

"I was strongly opposed to it [the Brooks at Vale Park subdivision] way back in the beginning,” Breitinger said. “They packed in way too many houses in way too small of an area, and they were flushing way too much stormwater into Beauty Creek.”

Once the subdivision is complete, rainwater that would usually soak into the land and percolate through the soil will instead wash off the many roofs, sidewalks, driveways and streets, collecting herbicides, pesticides and other contaminants, before washing directly into Beauty Creek. The Brooks at Vale Park is just the latest development to impact Beauty Creek. Before the creek's natural bends were straightened out hundreds of years ago, the water flowed slower and there was less erosion, Breitinger said.

“As they built homes and subdivisions around Beauty Creek, their goal was to flush that water away from them as quickly as possible and dump it into the stream instead of allowing the creek to continue to meander and have natural banks,” Breitinger said.

Beauty Creek is in the Salt Creek watershed, eventually flowing into Lake Michigan. Salt Creek is known for the many small-stream trout and salmon that call the body of water home. The muddied water makes it difficult for fish to see their prey, sometimes causing fish to starve.

When construction began, the creek banks were stripped of vegetation, making the precarious soils even more prone to erosion, Breitinger said. He said native plants with deep root systems stabilize banks while retaining and filtering rainwater.

After the storm a rock check dam was put in to control and filter the sediment, as were siltworms, a snake-like erosion control device. The city is also working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to monitor the situation. Jabo said the Brooks at Vale Park developer has been issued a violation and will be coming to a March 11 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting to give an update on the project.

“We have asked the contractor to be more diligent when we see storms coming, to be more prepared, and we will too,” Jabo said.

Alonzo said the city needs to take drastic mitigation efforts as soon as possible, as spring will only bring more warm weather and rain.

"The Brooks has turned into a mud hole. We did not anticipate that, but we predicted that without proper management, it could be devastating, and our fears are realized," Valparaiso resident Gary Brown said at a Feb. 28 City Council meeting. "You don't just tear up the land and hope for the best."

