Bike share program cycling back through Valpo

During a Friday meeting, the Valparaiso Board of Works approved $68,400 of funding for the program. Nuppnau said Leo's Bike Shop will redistribute the bikes throughout the ten stations on a weekly basis.

The Board of Works also approved the creation of a Comprehensive Façade and Sign Improvement Program. For years the Façade Improvement Program has given matching grants to downtown businesses looking to enhance their building's exterior. Under the previous program, applicants would go before the plan commission and the city council.

The comprehensive program will be an "adaptation" of what the city already offers, Valparaiso Director of Planning and Transit Beth Shrader said. Applications will now be approved by the Board of Works and the program will extend to businesses along the Calumet Avenue and Lincolnway corridors. The program will also fund sign improvements. Applicants must match the funding received, the maximum amount provided by the city is $25,000.

The program has a budget of $125,000, but has experienced a "lull" in recent years with less applicants Shrader said.