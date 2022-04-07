Birds of Paradise scavenger hunt will bring local art to Valparaiso's downtown

VALPARAISO — Wings swept back, talons outstretched and eyes narrowed: A red-tailed hawk descending upon its prey is a dynamic scene, one Chad Copeland was able to freeze in time with an assortment of recycled steel scraps.

Copeland, a Valparaiso metal fabricator and sculptor, was commissioned by the city to craft 10 native birds for the "Birds of Paradise" downtown scavenger hunt. After receiving the species list, which includes everything from an American gold finch to a sandhill crane, Copeland sifted through a bag of recycled scrap metal and got to work.

“I started going through the pieces and going 'Oh, that looks like a wing tip, that looks like a beak,' then I would tack them together to get a rough shape," Copeland said. “Metal and the outdoors don’t really go hand-in-hand so it really is a challenge to make something nature out of something that is not meant to represent nature.”

Finding unique ways to showcase the many birds that frequent the Valparaiso area while getting people outside is what the Birds of Paradise scavenger hunt is all about, Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton said.

Inspired by scavenger hunts seen in places like Huntsville, Alabama, Clifton said the project began to take flight last summer. The city wanted to bring residents and tourists to the downtown while promoting local artists. Clifton reached out to Copeland about making the sculptures and contacted local illustrator and designer Melissa Washburn about creating a coloring book.

“The book makes the scavenger hunt even more interactive,” Clifton said. “It is another way to take the art home with you.”

The book will include a page dedicated to each bird with an illustration, scavenger hunt clue and QR code that leads to information about the bird and a recording of the its call. The books will be printed on recycled paper, the city plans on producing 1,000 copies to start.

The books will be available during the scavenger hunt kickoff event held at the Rotary Library Garden on May 13. Clifton said the kickoff will be "open house style," lasting from 4 to 7 p.m., attendees can pick up the clue book, complete the scavenger hunt and then return to claim a special Birds of Paradise sticker.

The city partnered with the Redevelopment Commission, the Valparaiso Creative Council, the Porter County Public Library System and the Indiana Audubon Society to create the scavenger hunt. The kickoff purposely coincides with the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival.

Clifton said the scavenger hunt will be year-round. After the initial kickoff, the coloring books and stickers will be at the Valparaiso Public Library. Residents and visitors alike will be able to stop by and get a copy of the book for years to come. A one-page version will also be on the Valparaiso city website.

The sculptures will be hidden in "key areas throughout the downtown," near relevant landmarks and historical sites, Clifton said. The entire scavenger hunt route is around a mile and takes about 30 minutes to complete.

Bird paradise

Valparaiso's proximity to the Indiana Dunes National Park means the area witnesses the migration of countless species every year. Over 413 bird species have been spotted in the Hoosier State and about 180 species use Indiana as a breeding ground every year.

Washburn, a self-described bird nerd, said she enjoys illustrating nature because there is always something new to learn.

“There is just something really centering about being out in nature and just visually there is so much beauty whether it be a butterfly wing, or the back of a beetle or a bird wing, it is just so intricate," Washburn said. “I love that people are going to get a little more familiar with the natural history of the birds they see every day."

Both Washburn and Copeland spent time studying images of birds, to capture their form and the motion of their wings. Tackling the "snakey neck" of the great blue heron was an exciting challenge for Washburn. Copeland sculpted two chickadees perched on a stick, taking inspiration from the ones that have set up camp in the bush in his yard.

Copeland said using the steel that Northwest Indiana is known for to teach people more about the area's environmental offerings represents the Region's complexity.

“If you go drive around where all of the steel mills are, if you can look beyond all the trash it is a really beautiful wetland area that we plopped all these steel mills on and it is just a really interesting juxtaposition,” Copeland said.

Sprinkling the sculptures throughout downtown will also help "immerse" participants in Valparaiso's local art scene, Clifton said.

“I hope Valpo keeps doing cool stuff like this and that this is just the beginning of more to come,” Copeland said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.