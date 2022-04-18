Boil advisory in effect for all Valparaiso water customers south of Evans Avenue

VALPARAISO — All water customers located along and south of Evans Avenue in Valparaiso, including all of U.S. 30 and areas south of U.S. 30, are urged to boil their drinking and cooking water before using it through at least Wednesday.

The precautionary boil advisory is due to a 12-inch water main break at State Road 2 and Horse Prairie Avenue that already may have reduced customer water pressure or interrupted water service.

Valparaiso City Utilities field service crews are working to repair the main. But Utilities Director Steve Poulos said that due to the size of the broken water line, and reports of water interruption, all water customers in the south zone of the city should boil their water.

To do so, all cooking and drinking water should be heated and allowed to boil for at least five minutes and then cooled before use.

Valparaiso residents and businesses in the affected area should continue to boil their water until a subsequent announcement that boiling no longer is recommended.

According to Poulos, a water microbiology laboratory will test the city's water to ensure it meets the required bacteria standard before the boil advisory is lifted.

He said the boil advisory will be in effect for at least 48 hours from Monday night, and the advisory may be extended if additional testing is required.

More information about complying with the boil advisory is available by calling Valparaiso Utilities customer service at 219-462-6174 or visiting the frequently asked questions section of the valparaisoutilities.org website.

