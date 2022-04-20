 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Boil advisory lifted for South Valpo residents, officials say

  • 0
082411POTTYWATER

All water customers located along and south of Evans Avenue in Valparaiso, including all of U.S. 30, and areas south of U.S. 30 are urged to boil their drinking and cooking water before using it through at least Wednesday.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The boil advisory for Valparaiso residents on the south side of the city has been lifted. 

The advisory was lifted as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Steve Poulos, executive director for Valparaiso City Services.

Poulos said the damaged water main servicing the south half of the city was repaired late Monday, restoring water service to customers. However, officials had to wait for the testing results to ensure the water is safe to use normally, which takes up to 48 hours.

Valparaiso Community Schools canceled classes for select schools Tuesday in light of the boil advisory, however in-person learning resumed Wednesday with precautions

People are also reading…

The schools affected include Ben Franklin Middle School, Memorial Elementary School, Central Elementary School, Heavilin Elementary School, Parkview Elementary School and Valparaiso Alternative Learning Experience. 

While the advisory was in effect, students were encouraged to bring bottled water from home and additional bottled water was offered to students and staff, and other precautions were instated.

On Monday, all water customers located along and south of Evans Avenue in Valparaiso, including all of U.S. 30 and areas south of U.S. 30, were urged to boil their drinking and cooking water before using it through at least Wednesday.

The precautionary boil advisory was due to a 12-inch water main break at State Road 2 and Horse Prairie Avenue that temporarily reduced customer water pressure and interrupted water service.

More information about complying with the boil advisory is available by calling Valparaiso Utilities customer service at 219-462-6174 or visiting the frequently asked questions section of the valparaisoutilities.org website.

Download PDF Valparaiso boil advisory
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts