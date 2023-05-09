VALPARAISO — The Grand Gardner boutique hotel is moving forward in downtown Valparaiso.

Urschel Development Corp. hopes to turn the former Gardner School, located at 354 W. Jefferson St., into a 58-unit hotel. Urschel plans on preserving the historic school building and wants to restore the facilities' bell tower.

“This is a super impressive project and I’m thankful for families like the Urschels that want to invest in our city," Valparaiso City Councilman Evan Costas, R-at large, said during a Monday night meeting.

The building was most recently occupied by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. Last summer, the Boys and Girls Club opened a brand-new building at 708 Evans Ave., land formerly owned by Urschel. The two entities reached an agreement — the Boys and Girls Club would get the vacant land at 708 Evans and in exchange Urschel would receive the old Gardner School building.

The school is on the city’s inventory of historic structures. It was designed by Wing and Mahurin, a Fort Wayne architectural firm, and built by the firm Kirk and Foster and Charles Lembke and Co. Early photos of the building show a central tower and spire, according to the city’s inventory.

Urschel has already begun to prepare the 1.5-acre property, razing the 6,000-square-foot gymnasium built by the Boys and Girls Club in 1981 and three adjacent homes.

During the Monday meeting, the Valparaiso City Council heard an ordinance that would adopt the Grand Gardner Planned Unit Development, or PUD. The council unanimously approved carrying the ordinance to the May 22 meeting.

According to past Times reports, Urschel Development sought a PUD zoning status because the proposed use is so unique. Under a PUD, zoning standards can be tailored to the specific site. Attorney Todd Leeth presented the PUD on behalf of Urschel.

“Urschel Development is proud to save such an architectural treasure," Leeth said, describing the building as "remarkable."

Current hotel designs include a banquet hall, a 1920s-themed speakeasy lounge and a small spa.

Between street parking along Jefferson Street and a lot on the east side of the building, Leeth said the hotel will have 64 parking spots.

Both Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1st, and Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, expressed concerns about the limited number of parking spaces. Valparaiso's Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader said the city plans on working with a consultant to complete a parking study to see how the hotel will impact the surrounding neighborhood.

Leeth said he believes the parking will be "sufficient." However, if there are special circumstances such as a wedding that draws additional visitors to the hotel, Leeth said Urschel will "work with the city" and has discussed potentially renting other parking lots and using shuttles to transport guests.

“I believe that this will be an intermittent issue, it won’t be something that is affecting the neighborhood on a daily basis," Shrader said.

