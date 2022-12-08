Coming out of retirement: Former Valpo Mayor Jon Costas announces new mayoral campaign

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso mayor wants his old job back.

"I am honored to announce today that I am officially, I am joyfully and I am wholeheartedly a candidate for mayor of Valparaiso in 2023," Jon Costas told the packed restaurant as a campaign banner unfurled behind him.

"Leadership goes where it is needed. Leadership steps up when the challenge arises," Costas said during the Thursday evening announcement.

Costas, a Republican, held the mayor's office for 16 years before deciding not to seek reelection in 2019. Current Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, also a Republican, succeeded Costas after beating businessman and Democrat Bill Durnell in the 2019 mayoral election.

At the end of November, Murphy told constituents he would not be seeking a second term as mayor. In a statement posted on the city's website, Murphy said he made the decision after his family's small business, Jifco Products Inc., was acquired by Urschel Laboratories. Murphy was offered a position that will require his daily presence at the Urschel headquarters in Chesterton.

Murphy will begin the new position in January 2024.

"Mayor Murphy has prepared us for continued success with a strong lineup of fantastic projects that will propel us forward," Costas said. "We cannot afford to miss a beat; this is not a time to change horses in the middle of a fast-moving stream ... proven leadership is necessary now more than ever."

If elected, Costas said he will continue several of the projects started under the Murphy administration including: the Linc apartment complex, the Valpo for all Generations Parks Department initiative, the new skate park coming to Fairgrounds Park and the boutique hotel proposed for the former Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club located at 354 Jefferson Street.

A former Third District city councilman, Murphy served as the city's economic development director from 2007 to 2013, and as a member of the Redevelopment Commission and Board of Public Works and Safety during Costas's tenure. Before that, he was an inventory analyst at Mittal Steel.

The Valparaiso Democratic Committee called Costas' announcement "unsurprising." The VDC has been critical of the Murphy administration, questioning both the Linc development and the Lincoln Highway Garage which is being built across the street from the Linc.

"This decision isn’t about what’s best for Valparaiso, this is about what is best for Jon Costas and the good old boys club," the VDC said in a statement.

Costas is campaigning on three main commitments: maintaining public safety, providing "extraordinary" city services and spending tax dollars prudently. During the Thursday event, he reflected on the changes Valparaiso has undergone.

"When I was first elected mayor ... Valparaiso was far different from the city we enjoy today," Costas said. "The downtown was on life support, the roads were in bad shape, many areas of the city looked rundown, our police headquarters were outdated, we had no public transportation, no rainy-day fund, and, can you believe it, not a single roundabout!"

Costas has received praise for helping revitalize the downtown, leading both the Central Park Plaza and the Urschel Pavilion projects.

"But while we can celebrate this 20-year transformation, next year's city elections are not about the past but about the future," Costas said. "We need to constantly reach forward and build on our past successes, not rest on them."

Costas made the announcement at Le Peep, a restaurant he owns with his son Evan, an At-Large member of the city council. Costas said Evan will not be seeking re-election to the council.

Murphy has said he intends to run for an at-large city council seat after stepping down as mayor.

In May of this year, Jon Costas was appointed to a four-year term on the Valparaiso School Board. Costas said he will continue to serve on the school board throughout his campaign, but will step down if he is elected mayor.

"In the days and months ahead, my primary task will be to listen and engage with our citizens. Servant leadership begins with listening and understanding. And not just to those most vocal or influential, but to citizens from all walks of life, political perspectives, and beliefs. I will approach this campaign as if I have never held the office," Costas told the cheering crowd.

"I am starting from scratch to earn, all over again, the trust and support of the voters."