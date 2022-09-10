Community keeps tradition alive with Popcorn Parade

VALPARAISO — Where would you find a parade with Disney characters, military of all ages and even a fairy or two? Then again, where would you find a festival devoted to a kernel of popped corn?

Those characters and others were in the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival parade. Coming off the pandemic, this year’s parade drew 105 entries, many of them there to show their support for the community that has supported them.

Lori Hlinsky, a leader with Girl Scouts of Valparaiso and Washington Township, was expecting 24 girls to march. Those communities have about 20 troops, “and we’re growing,” Hlinsky said. “We’re here to show we’re a part of Valparaiso and we represent Valpo.”

Hlinsky said local scouts have been involved in the community, including a cleanup of Ogden Gardens in which the girls filled a truck and a half with debris.

Ron Donahue, owner of inHealth, an ambulance service, said this is his 10th year in the parade.

“I grew up in Valpo, and this parade is a good way to give back to the community,” Donahue said. “It’s important to keep traditions alive, especially after COVID.”

This year’s parade theme was music, and inHealth’s float featured a moving Ferris wheel and carousel.

“This parade,” Donahue said, “is about good people getting together for a fun time.”

The VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana parade entry was loaded with balloons of varying shapes.

“This parade is special to Valparaiso,” said VNA President and CEO Bob Franko. “We’ve been around 53 years, and it’s important for us to support things that are important to the community.”

Going with the Disney animated movie "Moana," Discovery Charter School of Porter built a sailboat for its float, with participants all donning leis. This is the 12th year for the school and its third parade appearance.

“We love giving back to the community,” said Lisa Gonzalez, school board president. “We have families from Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties, and we love being a part of those communities.”

While watching a baby, Dru Downen was helping Famous Athletics, a competitive cheer program that brought about 100 youngsters to march and dance.

“We love to support Valparaiso,” Downen said. “We’re here to show our support and be a positive influence in adolescent lives.”

Some people, like Chelle Johnson, came dressed for the occasion. As part of the Valparaiso Kiwanis, Johnson was dressed for the 70s. She’s been in the parade since 2019.

“This is small town USA,” she said. “It’s people coming together for a fun time.”

Pete Skoutaris, owner of Pete’s Barber Shop, was marking his third year in the parade. His clippers have been going for nine years.

“We’re part of the community. That’s what we’re about,” Skoutaris said. "We love Valpo, and Valpo loves us.”

He added, “There’s a lot of history in this town, and we continue to be part of that history.”

Discount Windows & More will be marking its 20th anniversary next year and was in its fourth Popcorn Parade.

“This community is important to us,” owner Terry Keelen said of the Valparaiso business. “This is just a fun day, and we’re here, supporting the community.”

Faith communities, including Valparaiso Baptist Church, were also in the parade. The church has been around since 1960 and was in its third parade.

“We love to be able to get out in the community, to support what the community does and just seeing others,” said the Rev. Mitch Tabla, pastor.

The church float featured an oversized popcorn vending machine that air-popped popcorn for distribution along the parade route.

Tabla noted that his church provided popcorn for the community’s summer outdoor movie series. “We like to get out and support community causes,” the pastor said.

Among those receiving popcorn and loads of candy from parade participants were Jan Johnson and her two grandchildren, Leela, 5, and Celeste, 8, all from Highland.

A former Valparaiso resident who has attended many parades, Johnson joked about the candy, noting, “This parade is fun.”

Deralyn Morrow, of Valparaiso, brought sons Kian, 9, and Liam, 6, to the family’s first Popcorn Parade. While the boys liked the trains, their mother cited “all the bands, all the dancers.”

Several high schools, including Valparaiso, Kouts, Morgan Township and Wheeler, brought bands cheerleaders and dance troupes to the parade.

Laura Kelly, of Westville, also brought her family. While mom liked the floats, son John, 15, a high school freshman, was stocking up on candy and other souvenirs, including a political candidate’s fan.

"The floats and bands are really enjoyable,” Laura Kelly said.

Among the fun groups was South Shore Roller Derby, represented by 50 skaters, non-skaters, referees and volunteers.

Lauren “Creep It Lo” Radusin, speaking for the team, said, “It’s very important for us to be here, to get our name out in the community.”

Radusin said the Popcorn Parade allows her group to decorate its entry as team members please. Many of those members skated through the parade.

“People love seeing us,” Radusin said. “Overall, it’s just a good time.”

Some parade entries reflected established businesses, with others just getting started.

The Beer Pedaler, owned by Kevin Cheney, provides a mobile venue for parties and other events. Cheney said the business just finished its first summer.

"There’s a lot of entertainment here,” Cheney said of the parade. “It brings a lot of people here.”

The Rolling Pony, another new business, is a luxury beer bar owned by Lori and Baylee Staack. Lori Staack, Baylee's mother, has been in the parade for 24 years, between Pop Warner Football and Valparaiso High School sports.

“We’re from Valpo, and it’s an honor to be here,” Lori said.

Donna Flanagin, owner of Flanagin’s Bulk Mail Service, gave her float a Disney theme, with her as the fairy “gladmother.”

She explained, “We’re having so much fun, spreading joy and magic to kids. It’s just awesome.”