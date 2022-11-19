Council advances annexation of over 200 acres on Valparaiso's east side as part of $30 million sports and recreation campus

During a Monday night meeting, Valparaiso Director of Planning and Transit Beth Shrader presented the proposed annexation to the City Council. The land encompasses some of the St. Mary Medical Center campus and residential and rural land. Shrader said the annexation includes three properties that currently have no plans for development.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the annexation's fiscal plan.

Schrader said the annexation is unique because most of the land would be tax-exempt once in the city. However, projections show by year six, the costs associated with the additional land and the revenue generated from it are almost even.

The actual annexation needs to be approved through an ordinance. There will be a public hearing on the ordinance during the Jan. 23 council meeting.

