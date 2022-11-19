Council advances annexation of over 200 acres on Valparaiso's east side as part of $30 million sports and recreation campus

Planned for 248 acres of farmland that stretches from Vale Park Road on the south all the way to 500 North, the Valpo Sports and Recreation Campus was announced in February as part of the "Valpo for All Generations" initiative. With the goal of providing park activities for residents of all ages, Valpo for All initiative includes upgrading and maintaining the city's existing "legacy parks," completing the new skate park at Fairgrounds Park, creating an Adult Center for Enrichment at the former Whispering Pines Nursing Home and, of course, the sports and recreation complex.
Current designs for what will become Valparaiso's largest park show four main areas: the Northplex, the Community Plaza, the Southplex and the Nature Park. The Northplex will feature four multipurpose turf fields with lighting, dugouts, a centralized restroom and concession building and ticketing locations.
Closer to the center of the property, the Community Plaza will include an open-air pavilion, 10 pickleball courts and an administrative building and medical center. Situated next to the Community Plaza, the Southplex will consist of three additional turf fields more geared toward football and soccer. The easternmost field will have more bleachers and a larger scoreboard for championship games.
The annexation includes the south end of the park, which will be the Nature Park. A patchwork of native prairie, wetlands and forest, crisscrossed with bridges, boardwalks and walking paths, the area will include bathrooms, shelters and a playground.
During a Monday night meeting, Valparaiso Director of Planning and Transit Beth Shrader presented the proposed annexation to the City Council. The land encompasses some of the St. Mary Medical Center campus and residential and rural land. Shrader said the annexation includes three properties that currently have no plans for development.
The City Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the annexation's fiscal plan.
Schrader said the annexation is unique because most of the land would be tax-exempt once in the city. However, projections show by year six, the costs associated with the additional land and the revenue generated from it are almost even.
The actual annexation needs to be approved through an ordinance. There will be a public hearing on the ordinance during the Jan. 23 council meeting.
The city hopes to begin construction on the new park this spring. The project is slated to be completed by summer 2024.
The 248-acre park will be located on Valparaiso's east side. The southern portion of the park has to be annexed into the city. Vale Park Road is at left in the photo, which looks northwest toward Ind. 49.