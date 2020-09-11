COVID-19 in schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

At IU Northwest, five of a dozen symptomatic tests have been positive since the university began symptomatic testing Aug. 1. Only nine of 247 mitigation tests conducted since Aug. 24 have returned positive results for a 3.6% positivity rate on the Gary campus, according to data made available Tuesday.

Purdue University Northwest shares weekly updates on the number of active COVID-19 cases on its Hammond and Westville campuses.

The university reported four active cases among students and none among faculty and staff, as of Friday. This is down from 15 active student cases and one active faculty or staff case last week.

Valparaiso University also keeps a dashboard of active COVID-19 cases with updates available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

This week, Valparaiso reported one active case on Monday, two active cases on Wednesday and one active case on Friday.

Calumet College of St. Joseph keeps a dashboard of COVID-19 cases available to staff and students. Calumet College has had six total cases this year with two of those reported in the last seven days, a spokeswoman said Thursday.