Crews battle blaze that ravages large barn, chief says

UNION TOWNSHIP — Several fire departments converged on the scene of a fully engulfed barn fire on Friday.

At 1:16 p.m., crews were called to 631 West County Road 350 North, said Union Township Fire Department Chief Mark Werno.

Upon arrival, Werno said the fire quickly consumed the barn, which was an old structure and being used for storage.

No animals or people were injured in the blaze.

Firefighters worked for an hour to extinguish the flames and the barn was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under continued investigation.

Union Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from South haven, Boone Grove, Four Seasons, Merrillville, Hobart, Portage, Washington Township and Liberty Township.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.