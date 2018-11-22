Dealership Gifts $5,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

Dave Brubaker, general manager of Team Chevrolet in Valparaiso and his employees, donated $5,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs organization, was on hand to accept the gift.
“It never ceases to amaze me the generosity of our communities,” Ryan Smiley said. “There are so many people who truly see the value of our clubs, and how important our professional staff are in the lives of kids.”
Team Chevy of Valparaiso selected Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to receive a gift because of their belief in giving youth the best possible opportunities to learn and explore when not in school.
“Our team knows that the greatest asset of our communities is our children. This is our way of helping to provide youth with a world of after-school activities, in a safe environment, where they can learn and grow into successful adults. We are excited to contribute to the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Dave Brubaker, general manager of Team Chevrolet in Valparaiso.