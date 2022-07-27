 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emergency drills at Valpo elementary this week

The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with the Valparaiso Community Schools and the Valparaiso Fire Department, will be performing safety drills at Heavilin Elementary School, 2450 Heavilin Road) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

The police department said the public should not be alarmed by an abundance of police vehicles and fire apparatus in the area throughout the day, with police and fire training activities occurring within the school.

