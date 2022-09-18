Festival brings cultures, people together

VALPARAISO — Would you like some Ethiopian stew or Spanish paella? How about Chinese dancers or henna artwork?

All that was available Sunday at the 13th annual World Cultural Festival at Central Park and the Urschel Pavilion.

Sponsored by the Valparaiso International Center, this family-friendly event featured food, music and dance from around the world and international art, along with handicrafts for sale and children’s activities.

“The World Cultural Festival is the yearly climax of our efforts to promote better global awareness and connections among the many cultures that make up our local community,” said Duane Davison, founding chair of VIC. “The event provides an opportunity for people to learn about each other, enjoy music and dance, sample food and make friends.”

Chris McQuillin’s bagpipe opened the event at the Northwest Health Amphitheater, followed by various dancers and musical performers. Those included Chinese, Bulgarian, Greek, Polish, German, Spanish, pan-African, Punjab and South Indian people.

Among those attending were members of Diversity University, a student organization at Highland High School and Middle School.

“We’re trying to promote diversity in the school,” said Vy Herrejon, the group’s president. “We wanted to see different activities and do something similar in Highland.”

The Highland students sponsored a multicultural program last year and hope to offer a bigger program this year, the club president said.

“We want to promote more inclusion and open doors in the community,” Herrejon said. “A lot of communities are very separated. A lot of people immigrated to this country, and we want to hear their stories.”

Julie Larson, an English Language Learners teacher in Highland, said she hopes students learn something from the festival and “bring something back to Highland.”

Also during the festival, the public purchased ethnic food from local restaurants. Cuisine included Spanish, Ethiopian, pan-African, soul food, Thai, Mexican and French.

Ryan Milkowski, a senior biology major at Valparaiso University, tried curry rice from the African restaurant.

“It was wonderful,” the women’s softball player from Olathe, Kansas, said. “I could eat this every day.’

She added, “This festival is amazing. So many people are here, celebrating diversity. I would never have eaten African food had I not been here.”

A highlight of the festival was the Parade of Nations. Attendees were encouraged to wear traditional attire and carry the flag of their birthplace or ancestral homeland.

Master of ceremonies Anand Agarwal is majoring in electrical engineering and physics at Valpo. Having arrived in the U.S. in 2019 from his native Nepal, he said he has always felt welcome in the community.

“I like the fact that people come voluntarily to this festival. It’s a good mixture of immigrants and domestic person,” Agarwal said. “I’ve always felt included in the community, and this is my way of paying it forward.”

Nonprofit organizations and educational institutions had informational booths. International products and fair-trade items were also available for sale. A children’s tent featured internationally themed activities and a display of student artwork.

“We’re especially interested in teaching our youngsters about diversity and the importance of communication and interaction between cultures,” Davison stated.

Among the performers were the Jasmine Dancers, a group of Chinese dancers from the Valparaiso area. Flavia Cheng, of Valparaiso, said the group was formed in 2017. “We do this for exercise and to promote Chinese culture and introduce Chinese culture to the community,” she said.

The group performs dances from particular areas of China, including Han and Mongolia, Cheng said.

From eastern Europe by way of Michigan City, Steve Kowalczyk played one of his 17 accordions. His instruments come from France, Italy, Austria, Poland and Russia. Accordions are made of wood, Kowalczyk explained, giving them a unique sound that he likes.

Kowalczyk considered the cultural festival “absolutely fantastic and fascinating.”

He added, “Especially now in the world, we should be more integrated, more united.”